The Pakistan government has proposed an 18% general sales tax on imported solar panels in its budget for the new 2025-26 financial year. Pakistan Solar Association has warned the tax risks slowing solar adoption in the country. The Pakistan government has proposed an 18% general sales tax (GST) on imported solar panels in its Federal Budget 2025-2026, presented to the National Assembly on June 9. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb argued the move would help domestic PV manufacturing to grow, according to local media reports, however the Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has urged the government ...

