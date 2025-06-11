ATFX Connect to strengthen its prime brokerage services with leading FX prime broker

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX Group, is pleased to announce that it is working with Standard Chartered Bank as its 2nd foreign exchange prime broker. This collaboration significantly enhances ATFX Connect's institutional offerings and expands its market presence.

The inclusion of Standard Chartered Bank's leading prime brokerage services will broaden the range of clients able to utilize prime brokerage services through ATFX Connect's advanced liquidity infrastructure. This partnership allows institutional market participants to benefit from a robust trading environment.

"As we expand our FX prime brokerage services, we are committed to enhancing market access for our institutional clients," said Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director at ATFX Connect. "The transparent, direct market access agency model we provide enables clients to trade on top-tier liquidity. The addition of Standard Chartered Bank's prime brokerage services perfectly complements our existing relationships and offerings."

By integrating Standard Chartered Bank's services, ATFX Connect aims to deliver unparalleled trading solutions, ensuring clients have access to the highest standards of liquidity and support in their trading endeavors.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.

