SWECO AB: Sweco awarded multi-year contract with Deutsche Bahn to lead technical efforts for rail expansion in Munich

Sweco has been awarded a contract by Deutsche Bahn (DB), the German national railway company, starting in May 2025 and extending for approximately 4.5 years with the possibility of a five-year extension. As part of a consortium, Sweco will oversee the construction supervision for a significant infrastructure project aimed at doubling the capacity and efficiency of the "S-Bahn." The project includes adding a second line, constructing a new tunnel under the city centre and upgrading stations.

Munich is the third-largest city in Germany, after Berlin and Hamburg, and serves as an economic hub with a growing population that is expected to continue increasing in the coming decades. Originally designed to carry approximately 250,000 passengers each working day, the city's commuter rail system, the "S-Bahn," now serves over 800,000 users daily.



Substantial investments are currently underway to improve connectivity between Munich and its suburbs, to reduce overcrowding and to support sustainable urban growth. One of the key infrastructure projects comprises the expansion of the S-Bahn, which aims to double its capacity and raise efficiency.



"Sweco has undertaken several projects for Deutsche Bahn in the past, and we have a strong, long-standing relationship. As a leading European consultancy in the field of transportation, with 6,000 experts in mobility and active travel, we are proud to have been selected to advise Deutsche Bahn on this project, which is of vital importance for Munich and the entire Bavarian region," says Julia Zantke, Business Area President for Sweco in Germany.



Sweco's involvement in the expansion will engage approximately 60 experts on a daily basis in the provision of engineering services for the construction of a second line, the new tunnel under the city centre and upgrades to existing stations.

About the project

The Munich S-Bahn system is one of Germany's largest suburban rail networks. With 150 stations, more than 400 kilometres of track and approximately 1,000 train journeys each day, the network extends deep into the city's hinterland and connects the Bavarian capital with the entire region. The second S-Bahn main line will not only improve mobility in the region but also contribute to the saving of 300 million car kilometres. Together with the new Ostbahnhof station, it will be the largest public transport hub in Europe. Read more here.

About Sweco's transportation experience

Sweco is a leading European consultancy in the field of transportation, with 6,000 experts in mobility and active travel, electrification and fossil-free fuels, traffic safety and climate adaptation of infrastructure. Sweco's experts deliver technical expertise in the investigation and project planning of new tracks and railways as well as in the operation and maintenance of existing tracks and accompanying infrastructure to clients in the railway sector throughout Europe.



