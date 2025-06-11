ITAB Shop Concept AB: Acting CFO appointed in ITAB Shop Concept

Andreas Helmersson will take the position of Acting CFO of ITAB Shop Concept AB as of Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

The Group's regular CFO Ulrika Bergmo Sköld is on sick leave and will be replaced until she returns to work. Andreas Helmersson has worked at ITAB since December 2020 as Head of Group Business Controlling and has had a prominent role in the transformation of the ITAB Group in recent years. In the role of Acting CFO, Andreas will be part of ITAB's Group Management. Andreas holds a MSc in Business Administration and has previously served as a Director and strategy consultant at Strategy& within PwC.

Jönköping, 11 June 2025

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)

At ITAB Group we help customers turn brand experience into physical reality through our know-how, solutions and eco-system of partners. By co-creating efficient retail solutions that deliver convenient and inspiring consumer experiences, we create value-based outcomes for our customers that help drive measurable results and drive returns and benefits in the short, mid and long-term. The complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and -checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, traditional checkouts, professional lighting systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,400 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.