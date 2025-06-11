Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 11:30 Uhr
The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association: Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association's "2nd Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme"

Support 6 Local Companies in AI Animation Production Showcases at Annecy Festival and Annecy International Animation Film Market (MIFA) 2025

ANNECY, France, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, the "2nd Future Animation - AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme" a pioneering initiative aimed at integrating AI into animation production.

The opening ceremony of the

The Annecy Festival 2025 is an international animation event, hosting a series of activities from 8-14 June. HKDEA once again sets up the "Hong Kong Pavilion" at the Annecy International Animation Film Market (MIFA) 2025 in France from 10-13 June, the six companies selected under the "2nd Future Animation" Scheme showcase their AI-assisted original animations to the global market and explore new business opportunities for Hong Kong's animation sector.

The opening ceremony of the "Hong Kong Pavilion" occurred on 10 June, bringing together industry leaders and international guests to celebrate the convergence of Hong Kong's creative animation and AI technologies.

Throughout the four-day exhibition, these companies engage and exchange ideas with animation enterprises worldwide. The "Hong Kong Partner Pitches" on June 11 allow them to present their projects to international professionals and investors, fostering collaboration and attracting investment opportunities. This participation broadens their horizons and showcases Hong Kong's animation industry innovation.

Exhibition Details:
Exhibition at Hong Kong Pavilion
Date: 10th-13thJune 2025
Time: 9am - 7pm

Hong Kong Pavilion's Opening Ceremony
Date: 10thJune 2025 (Tues)
Time: 3:30pm - 5pm (Including networking cocktail)
Venue: Stand C.42, MIFA, Annecy Festival

Hong Kong Partners Pitches
Date: 11thJune 2025 (Wed)
Time: 2pm - 3:15pm
Venue: Berlioz Room, 3/F, Impérial Palace

For information, please visit https://programme.annecyfestival.com/en/program?date=2025-06-09&page=1

Six Selected Companies

Company

Work Title

924 Studio Limited

Kill Danny 1999

Astro Heart Limited

The Dream of Helena

Free D Workshop

Roboy

ManyMany Creations Ltd

Nine

Morph Workshop

Silili & Tree

Stepc

Depths of Light

For details on the "2nd Future Animation" Scheme, visit: https://futureanimation.com.hk/.

About HKDEA

Established in 1999, HKDEA promotes digital entertainment development in HK, aiming to enhance industry cooperation and competitiveness while protecting intellectual property rights. More information can be found at www.hkdea.org.

About CCIDA

Founded in June 2024, CCIDA supports the cultural and creative industries in HK, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Visit www.ccidahk.gov.hkfor more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708345/The_opening_ceremony_of_the__Hong_Kong_Pavilion__MIFA___by_the__Future_An.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hong-kong-digital-entertainment-associations-2nd-future-animation--ai-assisted-animation-production-support-scheme-302478871.html

