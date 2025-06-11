Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 11:34 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spring Bio Solution PTE.LTD: Spring Bio Solution Launches NCE Grid to decode Para IV Filing and First-to-File Opportunities

SOMERSET, N.J., June 11, 2025, has launched NCE Grid, the world's first free NCE-1 intelligence platform- built to decode, centralize, and visualize Para IV and NCE-1 opportunities in real-time.

Until now, tracking NCE exclusivity expirations and Paragraph IV filingshas been a fragmented, manual, and cumbersome process, lacking a centralized solution. Regulatory updates are scattered across various portals, intelligence is buried in siloed databases, and timelines are tracked using spreadsheets. The result? Competitive blind spots, misaligned R&D, and a race already lost before it begins.

For generic pharmaceutical companies aiming to be the "first to file," intelligence gaps, scattered data, and missed timelines can result in lost exclusivity and millions in revenue.

NCE Gridchanges that.

NCE Grid is the world's first free tool to integrate every critical data point, including molecule, innovator name, NCE-1 date, revenue, therapeutic usage, expected sales growth, and CAGR% into one intuitive platform. With real-time visualizations and actionable insights, NCE Grid empowers strategy, regulatory, and portfolio teams to identify, prioritize, and act on first-to-file opportunities with clarity and speed.

"We created NCE Grid because we saw too many companies struggle with fragmented insights and missed opportunities," said Salim Shaikh, Founder and CEO of Spring Bio Solution. "In a race where timing is everything, our platform brings clarity, speed, and a competitive edge to decision-makers. When you think Para IV, think NCE Grid - Your trusted guide for strategic drug development."

To learn more, visithttps://ncegrid.springbiosolution.com/

About Spring Bio Solution

Spring Bio Solution partners with CROs, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions worldwide, offering reliable solutions for comparator sourcingand clinical trial supplies. With offices and WDLensures timely and compliant access to critical drug supplies.

Trusted by over 600 clients and maintaining a 99.9% success rate for sourcing comparator drugs/ RLDs/ innovator samples, the company offers industry-leading cold chain capabilities, ranging from -60°C to ambient temperatures. Through its partnership with LSPedia, Spring Bio Solution also ensures full DSCSA compliance and end-to-end traceability.

With experience supporting over 1,000 clinical trials and more than 12,000 bioequivalence studies, Spring Bio Solution empowers sponsors to de-risk operations and accelerate drug development with confidence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Navdeep Trivedi
Vice President & Head, Digital Marketing
Spring Bio Solution
navdeep.trivedi@springbiosolution.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.