Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 11:36 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Presentation of the Interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

11 June 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation covering its results for the six months ended 31 March 2025. A copy can be downloaded from this RNS or the Company's website:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Annual Results InvestorMeet - Jun 25

For retail investors:

https://selectmonthlyincomefund.com/documents/

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

George Shiel

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

TwentyFour Sales

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Annual Results InvestorMeet - Jun 25 - Compliance Checked 11 06 2025
