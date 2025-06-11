Anzeige
11.06.2025 12:02 Uhr
Alcrete LLC Completes Acquisition of Florida City, FL-Based Florida Concrete Products

Precast concrete manufacturer announces acquisition and expansion into prestressed bridge segment

FLORIDA CITY, FL AND OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Alcrete LLC, a leading provider of high-quality precast concrete products, announced today that it has acquired Florida Concrete Products LLC in Florida City, Florida. This strategic move expands Alcrete into the prestressed bridge segment throughout the state of Florida.

Prestressed Concrete Bridge

Prestressed Concrete Bridge

Florida Concrete Products began operations in the 1960s. The company is a key supplier to the Florida Department of Transportation for bridge projects throughout the state. Thomas L. Bond, director of Florida Concrete Products said, "Alcrete is the right partner to allow Florida Concrete Products to reach its full potential. The company is committed to our employees, customers, and suppliers, and will continue to invest in the business. I believe the company will flourish under Alcrete's ownership."

Justin D. Norman, chief executive officer of Alcrete LLC said, "The acquisition of Florida Concrete Products is transformational for Alcrete. This addition allows Alcrete to enter the prestressed bridge market, expands our existing footprint in the state of Florida for storm & sanitary structures, and positions the company to continue to participate in the state's growing construction market. We are excited to welcome the employees of Florida Concrete Products to the Alcrete Team."

According to Alcrete, the acquisition includes Florida Concrete Products' production facilities and equipment. Alcrete will retain the skilled workforce which will allow the company to increase its production capabilities and competitiveness within the prestressed concrete bridge market.

###

About Alcrete:
Alcrete is a manufacturer of precast and prestressed concrete products including stormwater, sanitary, bridge, and specialty structures. Alcrete provides construction contractors with precast solutions for vital infrastructure projects.

Alcrete operates six manufacturing facilities located in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina with a corporate office in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

For more information on Alcrete, visit Alcrete.com.

For press inquiries, please contact: info@alcrete.com

Contact Information

Nathan Smith
PR Contact
info@alcrete.com
1 (630) 672-7255

.

SOURCE: Alcrete



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/alcrete-llc-completes-acquisition-of-florida-city-fl-based-florida-con-1038029

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
