Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCBB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company"), an emerging copper and gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to support the Company's continued growth and development. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Larkin, a highly respected industry veteran in the public company sector, as its inaugural advisor.

Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of Questcorp, stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome an accomplished mining executive like Paul Larkin to the Questcorp team. His decision to join as an advisor is a strong endorsement of everything we've built to date. With Paul's experience and guidance, we aim to enhance shareholder value through the advancement of our highly prospective exploration projects in both Canada and Mexico."

About Paul Larkin

Paul Larkin has been President of the New Dawn Group, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, for over 42 years. New Dawn is an investment and financial consulting firm specializing in corporate finance, merchant banking, and the administrative management of public companies.

Prior to supporting numerous successful startups in the junior natural resource industry, Mr. Larkin worked as an investment banker, funding the early stages of several successful companies. Over the years, he has served as Lead Director, Director, and/or Officer of various TSX Venture, TSX, and NYSE-listed companies. Having guided many companies through their early growth phases, Mr. Larkin has earned a reputation for sharp business acumen, particularly in audit, compensation, and corporate governance roles.

He was also a Founding Partner, Director, and Chairman of the Audit and M&A Committees of U.S. Geothermal Inc. (NYSE: HTM), a leading geothermal renewable energy company that was acquired by Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) in 2018 for an enterprise value exceeding US$200 million.

Mr. Larkin currently serves as a Director and Audit Committee member of Renewable Energy Royalties Corp. (TSXV: RE), Rev Exploration Inc. (TSXV: REVX), and Condor Resources Inc. (TSXV: CN), all based in Vancouver.

In connection with Mr. Larkin's appointment, the Company has granted him 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.205 per share for a period of five years, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is a copper and gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's objective is to locate and develop high-quality precious and base metal properties. Questcorp holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the North Island Copper Property (1,168.09 hectares) located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. Additionally, the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the La Union Project (2,520.2 hectares) located in Sonora, Mexico, also subject to a royalty obligation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

