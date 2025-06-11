Cyera plans to deploy $540 million Series E to fuel its hyper-growth and scale its data security platform and capabilities to meet growing global demand for secure, responsible AI adoption in today's AI-driven enterprise

Cyera, the fastest growing data security company in history, today announced a $540 million Series E funding round, bringing its total funding to over $1.3 billion. This raise comes just six months after the previous round, and doubles the company's valuation to $6 billion. The round was led by Georgian, Greenoaks, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, alongside existing investors Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Redpoint, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital.

Cyera's AI-native platform empowers organizations to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data anywhere, enabling secure AI adoption at enterprise scale. As enterprises rapidly embrace generative AI, copilots, and foundation models, securing the data that powers those systems has become a top priority. Cyera's momentum reflects that urgency, reaching a $6B valuation in under four years, making it the fastest-growing data security company in history.

"Investors are doubling down where the market is moving and where there is proven traction. AI runs on GPUs and data. Cyera's focus on data security is the most critical capability the enterprise needs to adopt AI responsibly," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO of Cyera. "Across the board, we're hearing the need for enterprises to push hard on AI, yet they must move fast without compromising security and control. This funding allows us to scale our platform and team to meet the growing global demand for secure, responsible AI adoption."

The company's growth over the past 18 months also highlights the scale of the opportunity ahead. In that time, the company has:

Reached 353% year-over-year growth among F500 customers

Acquired Trail Security to launch Cyera's Omni DLP product, a breakthrough AI-native solution that finally delivers on the promise of enterprise data loss prevention

Expanded operations to 10 countries and counting; more than doubled company size, reaching nearly 800 employees worldwide; and signed major GSI partnerships to accelerate global reach

Raised three funding rounds (for a total of $1.3 billion) and increased its valuation 12x

This latest round will fuel Cyera's growth across its product offerings on the data security platform, through acquisitions, hiring key talent, and building out capabilities across new and existing strategic markets globally.

"We backed Cyera early because we believed in the team and the vision, particularly its focus on AI adoption protecting data across the enterprise," said Steve Leightell, Lead Investor at Georgian. "We believe that Cyera is leading in the category, and we are excited to invest further to support this next stage of growth."

"When we spoke to CISOs and security leaders, Cyera was the name that kept coming up," said Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "What stood out wasn't just the technology; it was that customers saw Cyera as the only platform capable of securing data at the speed and scale that AI now demands."

"Enterprises are drowning in data, scattered across clouds, databases, and applications, often unaware of where their most sensitive information actually lives," said Patrick Backhouse, Partner at Greenoaks. "AI has turned this blind spot into an existential risk. We believe Cyera has built the world's best data security platform, with a classification engine that is dramatically better than the rules-based paradigm, and which has earned genuine love from CISOs across industries. Truly new pillars of security are rare, but we believe data security is fast becoming one of them, and we are proud to partner with Cyera as they lead the way."

Earlier this year, a number of veteran industry executives joined the company, including Sol Rashidi from AWS, Dave Rogers from Palo Alto Networks, Amit Raikar from Zscaler, and Frank Slootman's appointment to the Board of Directors.

For more insight on the industry shift and what this latest raise signals, check out the blog post from Cyera CEO Yotam Segev.

About Cyera

Cyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the $24 billion data security market. Its AI-powered platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it's used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Raising more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia, Cyera's unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset data and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera's Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

