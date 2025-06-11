Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a global provider of software and services to the communications, media, energy, and utilities industries, is pleased to announce today that its transformation partnership with Telefónica Germany, a leading communications services providers (CSPs) in Germany, is progressing successfully. In a collaborative effort of more than 3,700 team members, millions of subscribers have already been migrated to a new technology stack, underpinned by products from the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology Media. Many more are to follow. Fundamental to this transformation, which is ongoing, has been the building of an entirely new technology stack with around 80 applications in the cloud. This represents a massive end-to-end transformation initiative, with a key part of the business and operational backbone supported by the Hansen Suite.

Competing in one of Europe's most dynamic and largest communications markets, Telefónica Germany serves more than 45 million active mobile connections. The German market is defined by competition where rapid innovation, cost efficiency, and customer experience differentiation are crucial for success. Market forces such as 5G, the rise of the Internet of Things, and an increasingly digital-first consumer base, demand that any CSP modernise its IT architecture or risk falling behind more agile competitors. Telefónica Germany thus started early to completely modernise its IT infrastructure, in order to manage the growing complexity of services and systems even better while ensuring long-term sustainability.

By partnering with Hansen, Telefónica Germany has been able to deploy a new cloud-native, modular architecture for multi-brand operations, and position itself as a digital-first, omnichannel leader. Leveraging Hansen Catalog, Hansen CPQ, Hansen Order Management (OM), and Hansen Portfolio, the transformation has begun delivering significant results, including time-time-to-market reductions for new product introductions, reduced IT costs, and enhanced scalability.

Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Enterprise Officer, Telefónica Germany, commented: "To thrive and continue to succeed in Germany, one of the largest communications markets in Europe, we took a bold approach and fundamentally reimagined and reinvented our technology infrastructure with a ground-up mindset. It involved challenging legacy systems and accelerating innovation. With our ongoing digital transformation, we are going to significantly improve time-to-market and customer experience across all our customer segments. The Hansen team are the ideal partner to support us addressing our challenges and chart a new way forward for our company to succeed in the digital, 5G era."

Scott Weir, President of Communications Media at Hansen, commented: "To date, the work we have undertaken to enable enterprise-wide transformation for Telefónica Germany, on a massive nationwide scale, remains a landmark transformation project for the Hansen team, over the course of our fifty-year history. With Telefónica Germany embarking on a radical, foundational transformation unprecedented in scale and among the biggest in the world the initiative undoubtedly called for architecting a B/OSS infrastructure that could support future business needs and enable agility in innovation. By investing in a modular and scalable technology stack from Hansen, Telefónica Germany is not only ensuring operational efficiency but also future-proofing its technology infrastructure and thus, remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem."

The Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology Media enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

Hansen, together with Telefónica Germany, will be taking the stage at this year's DTW Ignite event in Copenhagen June 17th at 2pm on Stage A to discuss this significant transformation program.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global software and services provider for the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries. Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Telefónica Germany

Telefónica Germany is a leading full-service provider of telecommunications services for private and business customers. The portfolio of the core brand O2 and various secondary and partner brands includes traditional telephony and internet connections, as well as innovative digital services in the area of the Internet of Things and data analysis. In mobile communications, Telefónica Germany manages more than 45 million mobile lines. In the fixed network, Telefónica Germany offers its customers leading technological diversity and geographical availability in Germany. In the 2024 financial year, the company generated revenue of 8.5 billion euros, with around 7,500 employees. The company is majority-owned by Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., one of the largest telecommunications groups in the world.

