Rasa Technologies, Inc.: Rasa Introduces Multimodal Voice AI Built for Enterprise at Customer Contact Week Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa , a leading conversational AI platform, today revealed a first look at what's next for enterprise voice automation: a new architecture that combines structured logic with multimodal input, closing the gap between real-time understanding and execution. The launch coincides with Rasa's presence at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, June 11-12, 2025, at Caesars Forum, where the Rasa team will meet with enterprise leaders to discuss the future of voice AI.

By skipping the speech-to-text layer, Rasa removes the delays, disconnects, and distortions that have long held voice experiences back. Users can't afford to repeat themselves or wait for transcripts to catch up. With Rasa Voice, issues are understood as spoken, so the system can resolve them before the user finishes explaining. It's a new voice automation that earns trust in every interaction.

"We believe voice is becoming one of the most strategic channels for customer experience, and enterprises need reliable solutions," said Melissa Gordon, CEO of Rasa. "What we're previewing today is voice automation grounded in structure, designed for scale, and ready to serve the enterprise with the speed, confidence, and nuance users expect."

A new path from conversation to outcome

Rasa Voice is designed for conversations that lead to action. It combines live audio and contextual signals to interpret meaning from the first word, without converting everything to text first. This allows:

Faster handoff to execution by skipping transcription bottlenecks

Richer interpretation of intent, emotion, and speech pattern

More humanlike interactions by preserving the unique qualities of voice instead of reducing it to text alone

Tighter alignment between what was said and what the system does

Built for results, not just fluency

Rasa Voice is powered by Rasa's CALM (Conversational AI with Language Models) framework, which blends the fluency of large language models with the reliability enterprises need. Rather than relying on prompts to deliver outcomes, CALM translates user input into structured, traceable commands that execute within defined business flows.

Rasa Voice interprets user speech with nuance, context, and intent, then connects that to business outcomes with clear execution paths. There are no dropped steps or fragile handoffs, just reliable automation that works under pressure, across modalities, at enterprise scale.

What voice AI needs to work in the real world

To succeed in real-world deployment, voice AI must prioritize speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency. Rasa's architecture focuses on these fundamentals from the start. By helping teams select the right language models, fine-tune for specific domains, and set strict latency and throughput targets, Rasa enables confident, informed decisions that avoid downstream risks.

"We're not experimenting with voice. We're deploying it. That's the difference," said Loïc Mayet, Information Systems Director at Groupe IMA. Groupe IMA, one of Europe's leading insurance/assistance providers, chose Rasa Voice after evaluating multiple vendors. "Rasa helped us architect the solution around our automation goals, and they've been a partner every step of the way."

Similarly, Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecommunications provider, selected Rasa Voice to scale its customer service automation while maintaining exceptional quality. Their success showcases how Rasa meets the demanding needs of large-scale enterprises.

This new capability is now available to preview for select enterprise environments. Learn more at www.rasa.com/solutions/voice/ .

About Rasa

Rasa simplifies building complex conversational AI by extending LLMs with reliable business logic. Our platform enables enterprises to build sophisticated AI assistants that handle millions of interactions securely, giving you complete control to scale automation. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Rasa ensures data privacy, security, and scalability for enterprises. Rasa is privately held, with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Basis Set Ventures, PayPal Ventures, and StepStone Group. www.rasa.com

