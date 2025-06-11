Industrial Evaporators Market worth $28.14 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Evaporators Market By Construction Type (Shell & Tube Evaporators, Plate Evaporators), Functionality (Falling Film, Rising Film), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global industrial evaporators market is projected to grow from USD 22.10 billion in 2025 to USD 28.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market is projected to experience significant growth, driven by its applications in concentrating and purifying active ingredients across various industries, including chemicals and petrochemicals for solvent recovery and waste reduction, pulp and paper for concentrating black liquor, and wastewater treatment for minimizing effluent volumes. Notably, the food & beverage industry stands out as the largest consumer, attributable to its diverse applications and heightened demand for product concentration and preservation.

Plate evaporators construction type segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period

Plate evaporators represent the fastest-growing segment in the industrial evaporators market, driven by their compact design, high thermal efficiency, and ease of maintenance. In contrast to traditional shell-and-tube or falling film designs, plate evaporators provide a larger heat transfer surface area within a more confined footprint, making them particularly suitable for industries facing space limitations. Their modular architecture facilitates straightforward expansion and maintenance, minimizing downtime and operational expenditures. Moreover, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and hygienic evaporation solutions from the food processing, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries has significantly accelerated the adoption of plate evaporators.

Mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) functionality segment to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

Mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) is emerging as the most rapidly expanding functionality within the industrial evaporators market, primarily due to its remarkable energy efficiency and potential for significant cost savings. MVR systems operate by recycling the vapor generated during the evaporation process; they compress this vapor and repurpose it as a heat source, thereby substantially minimizing reliance on external energy inputs. This technology aligns seamlessly with the growing industrial emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and the reduction of carbon emissions. Furthermore, MVR systems are characterized by reduced operational costs over time, making them particularly appealing for high-volume industries such as wastewater treatment, food processing, and chemical manufacturing. As regulatory frameworks become more stringent and energy expenditures escalate, MVR technology is increasingly recognized as optimal for achieving efficient and environmentally friendly evaporation processes.

Food & beverage end-use industry segment to lead industrial evaporators market during forecast period

The food & beverage industry represents the most rapidly expanding end-use segment within the industrial evaporators market, driven by a surge in global demand for processed, shelf-stable, and ready-to-consume products. Industrial evaporators are essential in the concentration of liquids such as fruit juices, dairy products, sauces, and soups. This process extends shelf life and reduces storage and transportation costs while preserving flavor and nutritional integrity. The increasing consumer preference for packaged foods, flavored milk, and concentrated juices has further heightened the demand for efficient evaporation technologies. Concurrently, the industry's emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and compliance with stringent food safety regulations has accelerated the adoption of advanced evaporator systems, including falling film and forced circulation types. This growth trajectory is especially explicit in rapidly industrializing regions like Asia Pacific, where the burgeoning food processing industry in countries such as India and China are significantly driving the demand for industrial evaporators.

Asia Pacific industrial evaporators market to exhibit high growth during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the industrial evaporators market, driven by swift industrialization, urbanization, and an expanding manufacturing landscape in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The significant expansion of the food & beverage industry-fueled by evolving consumer preferences and an increasing demand for processed foods-highlights the need for advanced evaporation technologies for concentration and dehydration applications.

Additionally, the rising demand for efficient wastewater treatment solutions, intensified by growing environmental concerns and stringent regulatory frameworks, has further accelerated the adoption of industrial evaporators. Government initiatives promoting sustainable and energy-efficient manufacturing practices also contribute to this upward trajectory. The presence of key market players and ongoing technological advancements reinforce the region's preeminent position within the global industrial evaporators market.

Leading players in this market include Veolia Water Technologies (France), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Condorchem Enviro Solutions (Spain), Eco-Techno Srl (Italy), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), H2O GmbH (Germany), De Dietrich (US), Bucher Unipektin (Switzerland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Sasakura Engineering Co, Ltd. (Japan), Praj Industries (India), Sanshin Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Equipment Manufacturing Corporation (US), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Zhejiang Taikang Evaporator Co., Ltd. (China), Belmar Technologies (England), Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), and Unitop Aquacare Limited (India).

