Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 12:31
1,510 Euro
+7,86 % +0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,53013:44
Dow Jones News
11.06.2025 12:09 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: RDN-Director Declaration

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: RDN-Director Declaration 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: RDN-Director Declaration 
11-Jun-2025 / 10:33 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 June 2025 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
  
 
Director Declaration 
 
  
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), the Company announces that Helen Beck, Independent Non-Executive Director, 
will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of St. James's Place plc with effect from 1 July 2025.   
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
 
Media Relations  press@fundingcircle.com 
Leigh Rimmer 
 
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 
 
  
 
About Funding Circle 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  392410 
EQS News ID:  2153700 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153700&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2025 05:33 ET (09:33 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
