MATRIXX Software Collaborates on Groundbreaking TM Forum Catalyst for Spatial Web Monetization

Team of global leaders to showcase telcos' advancing role in enabling immersive, context-aware digital experiences

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / MATRIXX Software, a global leader in billing and monetization solutions, today announced its participation in a groundbreaking TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst project titled "Spatial Web: Open Gateway to the Immersive Future." The project, developed in collaboration with industry leaders including Telefónica, TIM Brasil, Red Hat, Hansen Technologies and nabstract.io, will be unveiled at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW) Ignite event, June 17-19, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Catalyst showcases how telcos can become enablers of the Spatial Web through standardized, programmable access to network capabilities via the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and TM Forum's Operate APIs. It provides a blueprint for transforming connectivity providers into orchestrators of the immersive, context-aware digital experiences that will become the "killer apps" of the Spatial Web.

"Real-time, scalable monetization capabilities will be central to telcos' role in the Spatial Web ecosystem," said Marc Price, chief technology officer at MATRIXX Software. "This Catalyst project demonstrates how telcos can unlock that potential by automating lifecycle operations, exposing new value through APIs and enabling flexible monetization models that appeal to developers and aggregators alike."

The Spatial Web Opportunity

The Spatial Web is the next evolution of the internet, where digital content and services are seamlessly integrated with the physical world through technologies like augmented reality, real-time data and AI agents. It promises to deliver immersive, context-aware experiences for users and new monetization opportunities for businesses. Emerging use cases include interactive marketing and virtual storefronts, immersive games and contextualized spatial tourist attractions, each of which will be served by direct and indirect monetization models to underpin their commercial success. To realize its full potential, the Spatial Web requires a programmable network foundation-one that can provide low latency, high bandwidth and context-rich data services. Telecom operators are uniquely positioned to deliver these capabilities, enabling developers to build applications that interact intelligently with the physical environment in real-time.

A Gateway to the Next Internet Era

Built on TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture and CAMARA APIs, the Catalyst highlights the technical advances needed to support next-generation digital services. Key project innovations include:

First implementation of TMF936 Operate API for dynamic product catalog exchange

Usage data exchange standardization via TMF937, enabling automated billing and settlement

Flexible CAMARA API pricing models supporting diverse application monetization

Integration of the Decentralized Spatial Web Protocol (DSSP) to orchestrate real-time, immersive experiences

Collectively, these advances lay the foundation for commercializing high-value Spatial Web applications in numerous industries-moving beyond simple connectivity toward a forecasted $34B+ telco API economy.

Scaling the Open Gateway

The Open Gateway, initiated by the GSMA, standardizes network capabilities through APIs, enabling developers to build applications interacting directly with telecom infrastructure. By simplifying complex operator functions into programmable interfaces, like quality of service and identity, it bridges networks and cloud ecosystems, accelerating innovation and creating new monetization opportunities for telcos. With 73 operators and 43 channel partners supporting the MoU, the Catalyst project highlights the automation of these API deployments and commercialization at scale.

Visit the Catalyst at DTW

The "Spatial Web: Open Gateway to the Immersive Future" Catalyst will be presented at DTW's Innovation Zone, kiosk i3.18. Attendees will experience how standardized APIs and real-time monetization can unlock new business models, speed developer onboarding and transform the telco role in the emerging Spatial Web ecosystem. Learn more about the Catalyst project here.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and digital monetization solution proven at scale. Global operators like Telefónica and Telstra, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service (NaaS) providers like DISH rely on the platform to overcome the limitations of traditional Business Support Systems (BSS). With MATRIXX, service providers can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized, innovative offerings. Its cloud native platform delivers accurate, real-time information that improves customer engagement. MATRIXX enables commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth opportunities across multiple markets.

