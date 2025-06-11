Seraphim Energy Group: Seraphim Awarded 'Top Performer' in Kiwa PVEL's 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for Sixth Time

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL), a globally recognized independent testing laboratory, released its 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Seraphim has again secured the 'Top Performer' title in Kiwa PVEL's 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, marking the sixth time of achieving this prestigious industry accolade.

Through its rigorous Product Qualification Program (PQP), Kiwa PVEL subjects PV modules to a series of demanding tests, including Thermal Cycling (TC600), Damp Heat (DH2000), Potential Induced Degradation (PID), Light Induced Degradation (LID) combined with Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LETID), and PAN (Performance After Normalization) analysis. These comprehensive assessments evaluate the modules' reliability and performance across multiple dimensions. In this year's evaluation, Seraphim's Sable series TOPCon modules excelled across all testing parameters, once again demonstrating Seraphim's exceptional product quality and strong brand reputation.

This recognition serves as a trusted benchmark for financiers, developers, and system operators, providing authoritative guidance for decision-making. Seraphim's demonstrated reliability ensures consistent power output and lower operational costs while enhancing project investment returns, thereby strengthening commercial viability and competitive edge in the global market. Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Kiwa PVEL, commented: "Seraphim modules' exceptional resilience under rigorous testing conditions sets a new benchmark for the industry. We are delighted to see Seraphim once again achieve 'Top Performer' status. Their relentless commitment to quality and reliability is helping to push the boundaries of PV technology across the industry."

Mr. Polaris Li, Chairman of Seraphim, expressed his gratitude: "We are honored to receive the 'Top Performer' from Kiwa PVEL. This achievement is the common result of all team's dedication and the professional recognition from Kiwa PVEL. As a pioneer in the industry, we remain committed to advancing technological innovation and delivering high-quality solutions that drive sustainable value for our global clients. This award not only acknowledges our past efforts but also motivates us to keep moving forward. Seraphim will continue to advance our technology and enhance our product performance, delivering even more efficient and reliable PV modules for our customers worldwide."

With 14 years of expertise in PV module manufacturing, Seraphim has remained committed to delivering superior quality. Moving forward, Seraphim will continue to build reliable module products for diverse applications through technological innovation, iterative R&D, and rigorous production processes-creating greater value for global customers and contributing to the global carbon neutrality goals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708451/Seraphim_x_Kiwa_PVEL.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seraphim-awarded-top-performer-in-kiwa-pvels-2025-pv-module-reliability-scorecard-for-sixth-time-302478901.html