GameChange Solar secures 450 MWp order for Green Ammonia Project in Oman

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that it has signed a contract with ACME Greentech Ventures FZCO to supply its Genius Tracker 1P Single Row system for a 450 MWp solar project in Duqm, Sultanate of Oman. The project will power one of the world's largest green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities and is a key step in Oman's clean energy transition.

The Duqm project site is located near Oman's southeastern coastline and is marked by extreme temperatures, high wind speeds, challenging terrain and corrosive conditions. GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker is engineered to perform in such an environment, delivering robust structural strength, fast installation, and optimal energy output.

"We are proud to support ACME on this landmark project that puts Oman at the forefront of green ammonia development," saidVikas Bansal, President - International, GameChange Solar. "Our Genius Tracker system is designed to perform in the toughest environments, delivering maximum energy yield and reliability. This order also deepens our presence in the Middle East, a region that is fast becoming a global epicenter for clean energy innovation."

The Green Ammonia Project is a multi-phase development by ACME, aligned with Oman's national hydrogen framework. Spanning 92 square kilometers, the project will be executed phase-wise. Phase 1, currently under construction, targets 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. The subsequent phases are expected to produce 71,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 400,000 tonnes of green ammonia each year. Upon full completion, the facility aims for a total production capacity of 0.9 million tonnes of green ammonia annually.

"We are pleased to collaborate with GameChange Solar for this critical project. Their 1P single-row tracker technology is engineered for reliability in high-wind and extreme weather conditions, and we are confident in their ability to deliver with consistency and speed. As we build one of the world's largest green ammonia platforms, trusted partners like GameChange Solar are integral to delivering on our vision," said Vipin Aggarwal, Vice President - Procurement, Green Hydrogen and International Business, ACME Group.

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

