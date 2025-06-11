Frontier Developments' shares reacted strongly to the May update announcing that FY25 revenues would be slightly ahead of consensus expectations of £85-89m. Today's FY25 update builds on this, adding a growing cash position and confidence in 'further annual growth in FY26'. All eyes will be on the 21 October launch of Jurassic World Evolution 3, with the franchise's very modest 4% y-o-y revenue decline in FY25 illustrating the strength of the title.

