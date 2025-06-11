Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTC Pink: EQTRF) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$4 million. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company at C$0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") and Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura"), two of the Company's largest shareholders and strategic investors, have indicated their intention to participate in this placement.

Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for follow- up drilling at the Company's Maria Bonita porphyry gold Resource, the Central Area Mineral Resources, and other targets within the Cajueiro project. Funds will also support additional exploration programs within other projects and be used for general working capital purposes.

President & CEO, Michael Bennett, commented; "The maiden resources at Maria Bonita significantly increase the known resource base, effectively doubling Altamira's Indicated and Inferred resources when combined with Cajueiro Central. With consistent near-surface gold mineralization and nine drill-ready targets so far identified within the district, this financing will allow us to advance drilling on many of the high-priority targets. We're focused on expanding known resources and unlocking further potential across the broader Cajueiro gold district."

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee to arm's length parties for services rendered in respect of the Offering. The finder's fee will consist of a cash fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Units to third parties sourced by the finders, and finder's warrants equal in number to 6% of the Units sold to third parties sourced by the finders. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Closing of the Offering is expected this month and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable.

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper projects within western central Brazil, strategically advancing five projects spanning over 100,000 hectares within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt-an area that has historically yielded over 6 million ounces of placer gold*. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project contains two gold deposits. The central area comprises NI 43-101 resources of 5.66Mt @ 1.02 g/t gold for a total of 185,000 oz in the Indicated Resource category and 12.66Mt @ 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 515,000oz in the Inferred Resource category. In addition, the Maria Bonita gold deposit comprises additional open-pit Indicated Resources of 24.19Mt @ 0.46g/t for a total of 357,800oz, and Inferred Resources of 25.64Mt @ 0.44g/t for a total of 362,400oz.

Ongoing exploration and fieldwork at Cajueiro indicate the presence of multiple porphyry gold systems, reinforcing its potential for district-scale development. These hard-rock gold sources align with historical alluvial gold production, highlighting the region's exceptional gold endowment and scalability. With a highly prospective geological setting and a track record of significant discoveries, the Company is well-positioned to unlock further value across its expansive land package.

* Juliani, C. et al; Gold in Paleoproterozoic (2.1 to 1.77 Ga) Continental Magmatic Arcs at the Tapajós and Juruena Mineral Provinces (Amazonian Craton,Brazil): A New Frontier for the Exploration of Epithermal-Porphyry and Related Deposits. Minerals 2021, 11, 714. https://doi.org/10.3390/min11070714

Guillermo Hughes, FAIG and M AusIMM., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Offering, the use of proceeds and Crescat and Aura's intention to participate in the Offering. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to Altamira's ability to complete the Offering, Crescat and Aura changing their investment intentions, general economic, market and business conditions; receipt and timing of regulatory approvals; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; the Company's ability execute and implement future plans. There is no guarantee that the Offering will close or that Crescat and Aura will participate in the Offering or that the Offering will complete at all. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

