Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Result of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company')

held on 11 June 2025

The Company confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the AGM of the Company held on 11 June 2025 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES

FOR (including votes at the discretion of the Chair) % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD Resolution 1 37,354,557 99.96 16,400 0.04 37,370,957 17.68% 181,430 Resolution 2 36,876,512 99.20 299,073 0.80 37,175,585 17.59% 376,802 Resolution 3 37,441,694 99.97 10,895 0.03 37,452,589 17.72% 99,798 Resolution 4 36,869,050 98.90 408,829 1.10 37,277,879 17.64% 274,508 Resolution 5 37,248,353 99.79 79,879 0.21 37,328,232 17.66% 224,155 Resolution 6 37,123,464 99.75 91,563 0.25 37,215,027 17.61% 337,360 Resolution 7 37,144,019 99.81 71,008 0.19 37,215,027 17.61% 337,360 Resolution 8 37,134,644 99.78 80,383 0.22 37,215,027 17.61% 337,360 Resolution 9 37,071,276 99.78 80,543 0.22 37,151,819 17.58% 400,568 Resolution 10 37,118,985 99.62 141,480 0.38 37,260,465 17.63% 291,922 Resolution 11 36,860,209 98.63 510,907 1.37 37,371,116 17.68% 181,271 Resolution 12 36,865,989 98.65 505,670 1.35 37,371,659 17.68% 180,728 Resolution 13 37,357,115 99.77 87,065 0.23 37,444,180 17.72% 108,207 Resolution 14 37,199,290 99.40 223,609 0.60 37,422,899 17.71% 129,488 Resolution 15 37,074,336 99.47 199,244 0.53 37,273,580 17.64% 278,807

The full text of the resolutions passed was as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions:

1. To receive the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2024.

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

3. To approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy to pay four quarterly dividends to shareholders in May, August, November and February in respect of each accounting year.

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as the Company's auditor.

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

6. To re-elect Tim Scholefield a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Heather MacCallum a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Caroline Dutot a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Christine Johnson a Director of the Company.

Special Business:

Ordinary Resolution

10. THAT, in accordance with Article 158 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby released from their obligation pursuant to such Article to convene a general meeting of the Company within six months of the AGM at which a special resolution would be proposed to wind up the Company.

Special Resolutions

11. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

12. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 11 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

13. THAT, pursuant to Article 8.2 of the Company's Articles of Association and Article 57 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 as amended (the Law), the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised:

(a) to make purchases of its issued ordinary shares of no par value (Shares) to be cancelled or held as treasury shares provided that:

(i) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares, this being 30,632,713;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share is 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a share must not be more than the higher of:

(i) 5 per cent. above the average of the mid-market values of the Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and

(ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the shares and the highest then current independent bid for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company held after passing of this resolution or 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier.

14. THAT, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.

15. THAT, with effect from the conclusion of the meeting the draft articles of association produced to the meeting and signed by the chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification be adopted as the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of the Company's existing articles of association.

The Company has 211,954,323 ordinary shares of no par value in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 211,954,323. The above table represents the number of votes registered.

A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website:

www.invesco.co.uk/bips

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



11 June 2025

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000