Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 12:42 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Result of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company')

held on 11 June 2025

The Company confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for the AGM of the Company held on 11 June 2025 were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES
FOR (including votes at the discretion of the Chair)

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES
WITHHELD

Resolution 1

37,354,557

99.96

16,400

0.04

37,370,957

17.68%

181,430

Resolution 2

36,876,512

99.20

299,073

0.80

37,175,585

17.59%

376,802

Resolution 3

37,441,694

99.97

10,895

0.03

37,452,589

17.72%

99,798

Resolution 4

36,869,050

98.90

408,829

1.10

37,277,879

17.64%

274,508

Resolution 5

37,248,353

99.79

79,879

0.21

37,328,232

17.66%

224,155

Resolution 6

37,123,464

99.75

91,563

0.25

37,215,027

17.61%

337,360

Resolution 7

37,144,019

99.81

71,008

0.19

37,215,027

17.61%

337,360

Resolution 8

37,134,644

99.78

80,383

0.22

37,215,027

17.61%

337,360

Resolution 9

37,071,276

99.78

80,543

0.22

37,151,819

17.58%

400,568

Resolution 10

37,118,985

99.62

141,480

0.38

37,260,465

17.63%

291,922

Resolution 11

36,860,209

98.63

510,907

1.37

37,371,116

17.68%

181,271

Resolution 12

36,865,989

98.65

505,670

1.35

37,371,659

17.68%

180,728

Resolution 13

37,357,115

99.77

87,065

0.23

37,444,180

17.72%

108,207

Resolution 14

37,199,290

99.40

223,609

0.60

37,422,899

17.71%

129,488

Resolution 15

37,074,336

99.47

199,244

0.53

37,273,580

17.64%

278,807

The full text of the resolutions passed was as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions:

1. To receive the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2024.

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

3. To approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy to pay four quarterly dividends to shareholders in May, August, November and February in respect of each accounting year.

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as the Company's auditor.

5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

6. To re-elect Tim Scholefield a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Heather MacCallum a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Caroline Dutot a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Christine Johnson a Director of the Company.

Special Business:

Ordinary Resolution

10. THAT, in accordance with Article 158 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby released from their obligation pursuant to such Article to convene a general meeting of the Company within six months of the AGM at which a special resolution would be proposed to wind up the Company.

Special Resolutions

11. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

12. THAT, pursuant to Article 14.1 of the Company's Articles of Association, and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 11 above, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue shares, up to 10% of the existing shares in issue at the time of the AGM, without pre-emption.

13. THAT, pursuant to Article 8.2 of the Company's Articles of Association and Article 57 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 as amended (the Law), the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised:

(a) to make purchases of its issued ordinary shares of no par value (Shares) to be cancelled or held as treasury shares provided that:

(i) the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares, this being 30,632,713;

(ii) the minimum price which may be paid for a Share is 1p;

(iii) the maximum price which may be paid for a share must not be more than the higher of:

(i) 5 per cent. above the average of the mid-market values of the Shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and

(ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade in the shares and the highest then current independent bid for the Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

(iv) any purchase of shares will be made in the market for cash prices below the prevailing net asset value per share (as determined by the Directors);

(v) the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company held after passing of this resolution or 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier.

14. THAT, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days.

15. THAT, with effect from the conclusion of the meeting the draft articles of association produced to the meeting and signed by the chairman of the meeting for the purposes of identification be adopted as the articles of association of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of the Company's existing articles of association.

The Company has 211,954,323 ordinary shares of no par value in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 211,954,323. The above table represents the number of votes registered.

A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be available on the Company's website:

www.invesco.co.uk/bips

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


11 June 2025

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000


