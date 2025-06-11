Bitget Limited: Bitget Protection Fund Surges over 140% Since Inception Hits All Time High of $725M

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released a May 2025 report for its user security fund called the Protection Fund, which hit a new peak valuation of $725.1 million in May, marking its highest level since inception. The fund, designed to safeguard user assets in extreme market conditions, showed steady growth throughout the month, with an average monthly valuation of $673.5 million.

Originally launched with a $300 million reserve, the fund has grown by over 140%, aligned with the appreciation of BTC holdings and Bitget's strategic focus on market insurance. The fund's value fluctuates in accordance with the price of Bitcoin, with May's performance boosted by BTC trading above $110,000 on multiple occasions.

Graph of Bitget Protection Fund Valuation in May 2025

This level of capital reserve positions Bitget among the top exchanges globally in terms of user asset security through on-chain protection mechanisms.

As volatility continues to define the broader crypto environment, the rise in fund valuation serves as a key signal of resilience. The increase shows the effectiveness of holding reserves in BTC and the confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the asset.

Bitget continues to publicly disclose regular snapshots of the Protection Fund wallet to maintain transparency. The reserve remains untouched and unleveraged, offering users a layer of reassurance against incidents such as platform breaches, asset freezes, or unforeseen events affecting trading integrity.

Launched in 2022 with an initial allocation of $300 million, the Protection Fund has more than doubled in size, bolstered by Bitget's steady platform growth and smart financial management. Bitget's security framework is built on a comprehensive, multi-layered approach that goes well beyond its multi-million dollar Protection Fund and over 100% Proof of Reserves.

With monthly Merkle Tree audits verifying full asset backing and ISO 27001:2022 certification asserting best-in-class protocols, the platform integrates SSL encryption and an advanced risk control system that actively monitors suspicious activity. This combination of rigorous standards and real-time protection has kept Bitget breach-free since 2018 and contributed to its AAA security rating and helped reinforce user confidence to set a benchmark for transparency across the industry.

With institutional and retail attention on risk management intensifying, the growing scale of Bitget's Protection Fund is an integral part of the platform's strength.

For more information and monthly updates on the Protection Fund, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchangeand Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Walletis a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavusoglu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüs (Boxing gold medalist) and Ilkin Aydin (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website| Twitter| Telegram| LinkedIn| Discord| Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to ourTerms of Use.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5caed623-6b6b-4367-a1a4-ffa96d2e6b77

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c50cc5f-fe7c-4ec0-a781-70fb01e2c519