Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Couchdrop, the secure cloud-based file transfer platform.

The collaboration is set to redefine how financial firms manage secure file transfers, making the process faster, more scalable, and significantly easier to manage. Through its integration with Couchdrop, Options has transformed its approach to file transfer management. The partnership enables seamless, secure SFTP connectivity to cloud storage environments, significantly reducing setup times and simplifying the onboarding process for clients across the financial sector.

Options serves a global portfolio of leading financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, trading firms, and brokers, where security, reliability, and efficiency are mission critical. As the industry embraced cloud-based platforms such as SharePoint, Options recognized an opportunity to evolve its infrastructure with a scalable solution that could meet the growing needs of its clients and support continued innovation.

Jason Davidson, Vice President, Cloud Solutions at Options Technology, commented, "Couchdrop has transformed how we manage secure file transfers across our client environments. By integrating it directly into AtlasWorkplace, we've reduced complexity, shortened onboarding cycles, and increased operational efficiency. It's a powerful example of how our enterprise technology stack has continued to evolve to meet the real-world needs of financial services clients."

Michael Lawson, CEO and Co-Founder of Couchdrop, commented, "We're excited to partner with Options Technology to support their global client base. Their reputation for excellence in the financial sector aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify secure file transfers at scale. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, security, and operational efficiency, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

As Options continues to expand its global platform, Couchdrop's scalable file transfer capabilities will play a key role in supporting secure data exchange and streamlined service delivery across regions.

The integration of Couchdrop represents the latest in a series of strategic developments by Options, following its strengthened partnership with Netskope, receipt of the Emerging Partner award from Equinix, the expansion of its APAC presence in Hong Kong, and the recent launch of AtlasWorkplace, an enterprise technology suite designed for capital markets clients.

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

