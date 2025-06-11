Edstutia: New Book 'There is No Box' Challenges Educators and Leaders to Rethink Learning in the Digital Age

Time to rewire your mindset about learning

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / In an era where traditional learning methods struggle to keep pace with modern workforce and educational demands, There Is No Box: Rewiring Your Mindset About Learning emerges as a groundbreaking call to action for educators, trainers, and learning leaders. Co-authored by Dr. Christine Janssen and Dr. Yogini Joglekar, There Is No Box explores how immersive technologies, emerging digital tools, and new learning paradigms can revolutionize how we teach, train, and develop tomorrow's leaders.

"Education and professional development have been using the same outdated frameworks for far too long," says Dr. Christine Janssen, co-author of There Is No Box and CEO of Edstutia. "This book isn't just about thinking outside the box - it's about eliminating the box entirely to build something more effective, inclusive, and transformative."

A Blueprint for the Future of Learning

There Is No Box provides a bold, research-backed look at why legacy education and training models are failing modern learners. The book breaks down critical trends shaping the future of learning, including:

The Rise of Immersive Technology - How Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are reshaping training and education.

The Shift from Passive to Experiential Learning - Why hands-on, interactive learning is the key to engagement, long-term knowledge retention, and skill development.

Building Future-Ready Skills - How educators and trainers need to adapt to equip learners with the skills needed for an evolving workforce.

But in order to change behaviors and action, learning leaders need to first alter their mindsets about what's possible for learners when the imaginary box is removed altogether. The book is full of hard data and real-world examples from visionaries, as well as tools and resources to ignite the fire in your belly to take action.

"Innovation in learning isn't a choice-it's an imperative," adds Dr. Yogini Joglekar, co-author and COO of Edstutia. "We wrote There Is No Box to challenge traditional thinking and provide a roadmap for learning professionals who want to create real, lasting change."

About the Authors

Dr. Christine Janssen and Dr. Yogini Joglekar are the co-founders of Edstutia, a pioneering immersive learning company that integrates XR and AI into higher education and professional development. With decades of experience in business, education, and learning technology, they are dedicated to shaping the future of learning by embracing innovation and disruption.

