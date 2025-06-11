EUPD Research projects that between 2025 and 2029, the European C&I solar segment will expand from 33 GW of annual installations in 2025 to over 40 GW in 2029, leading to an aggregated new C&I installation of 185 GW in the next five years. By the end of 2029 alone, this surge in capacity is expected to prevent approximately 88 million tons of CO2 emissions equivalent to saving around 204 million barrels of oil in a single year. The rapid expansion of solar PV across Europe (EU-27 + UK, Switzerland and Norway) is playing a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the energy transition. ...

