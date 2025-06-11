Anaconda Biomed S.L., a medical technology company developing next-generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke, announced today the appointment of long-time medtech executive Charles (Chuck) Carignan, M.D., as chairman of the board.

Dr. Carignan brings extensive clinical, product development, commercialization, and leadership expertise to the role. He has served on committees of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Additionally, he has led multiple successful corporations, including being the founding president and CEO of NinePoint Medical, president and CEO of BionX Medical, and CEO of SoniVie Inc. Additional prior roles include executive vice president and chief medical officer at Novasys Medical, chief medical officer of Endosurgery at Boston Scientific, and vice president of clinical research and medical affairs at Conceptus, Inc. He currently serves as the executive chairman of Cairdac, chairman of SamanTree Medical, and a director of Biothea and Prothea.

"It is a privilege to welcome Chuck to Anaconda Biomed," said Trent Reutiman, chief executive officer. "With his leadership experience at Boston Scientific, numerous private venture-backed start-ups, and international government health agencies, Chuck brings a proven track record of developing and overseeing global healthcare companies. His operational and clinical insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow."

Dr. Carignan is joining the company at a critical time as enrollment progresses in the global investigational device exemption (IDE) ATHENA clinical trial, and additional work continues on building the company's pipeline of products.

Dr. Carignan added, "Beginning with the unique ANA Funnel Catheter technology, Anaconda has the opportunity to literally change the shape of the mechanical thrombectomy field. I am honored to join the board to actively contribute to the next phase of the company's successes by working closely with Trent and the rest of the board."

About ANA Funnel Catheter

ANA5 Advanced Neurovascular Access (ANA Funnel Catheter) is designed as an expandable and collapsable funnel catheter for interventional neurovascular procedures, requiring the retrieval of clot, and benefiting from limiting flow and/or flow reversal towards that goal. The device consists of a radiopaque nitinol braid funnel, covered with a polymeric coating enabling local flow arrest. The catheter is currently an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States or the European Union.

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to developing next-generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke. At the heart of its product portfolio is the ANA Funnel Catheter. Anaconda Biomed has received funding from prominent life science investment firms, including Ysios Capital, Omega Funds, Innogest, Asabys Partners, Banco Sabadell, and private investors. Additionally, through public grants, the company has received significant public support from ENISA, CDTI (Innvierte and NEOTEC), the Ministry of Science Innovation (Emplea and Retos), EIB, and EIT Health. For more information, please visit https://anaconda.bio and follow the company on LinkedIn.

