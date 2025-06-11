Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
iotaMotion, Inc.: iotaMotion Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Robotic-Assisted Cochlear Implantation Technology

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iotaMotion, Inc., a leader in robotic-assisted systems for cochlear implant surgery, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,311,173. This new patent strengthens iotaMotion's intellectual property portfolio and supports the company's mission to advance cochlear implant surgery beyond human capability.

iotaMotion, Inc. Logo.

The patent covers concepts including systems for utilizing separate positioning and power components to streamline the intraoperative use of robotically controlled positioning. "This patent represents a significant milestone for iotaMotion as we continue to build out our IP portfolio and expand our technology roadmap," said Mike Lobinsky, CEO & President of iotaMotion.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent NIH grant awards leveraging the core technology platform of the iotaSOFT® Insertion System:

  • Phase I grant awarded to Qualia Oto to evaluate potential applications for robotic assistance to assist in array insertion using novel shape-changing polymers

  • Phase I grant awarded to iotaMotion to support the development of a navigation-based cochlear implant insertion to optimize trajectory during insertion

"We are proud to see our industry-leading efforts recognized through this patent. Alongside recent grant-funded initiatives, this milestone reinforces the role our technology plays in both clinical practice and advancing research to shape the future of cochlear implantation," said Costa Nikou, Chief Technology Officer at iotaMotion.

iotaMotion continues to advance the field of cochlear implantation through partnerships with academic and industry collaborators. Looking ahead, cochlear implantation is expected to integrate robotic assistance with enabling technology such as navigation and electrocochleography.

With hundreds of successful insertions with the iotaSOFT Insertion System completed at more than 25 centers across the United States, iotaMotion will continue to expand commercially, while innovating on its product roadmap.

About iotaMotion

iotaMotion, Inc. is a medical technology company based in St. Paul, MN, dedicated to advancing cochlear implant surgery beyond human capability through robotic-assisted solutions. Its flagship technology, the iotaSOFT® Insertion System, is designed to provide a slow and consistent electrode array insertion that is designed to preserve delicate intracochlear structures. The system is commercially available in the United States and under clinical investigation in other global markets.

For more information, visit www.iotamotion.com or contact Wade Colburn, Vice President of Marketing and Clinical, at pr@iotamotion.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545464/iotaMotion_Inc___Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iotamotion-announces-issuance-of-us-patent-for-robotic-assisted-cochlear-implantation-technology-302476906.html

