BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 10 June 2025 were:

206.51p Capital only

206.57p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 41,108 Ordinary Shares on 10th June 2025, the Company has 56,572,764 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,788,541 which are held in treasury.