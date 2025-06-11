Grid-scale solar accounted for 6. 5% of electricity generated in May, with Ireland's transmission system operator (TSO) EirGrid recording 173,163 MWh of solar output. Meanwhile, regulators are working to streamline the grid connection application process, a move welcomed by the solar industry. Irish solar has been hitting record generation levels lately, with new peaks for solar power recorded on the grid in March and May. In March, Ireland reached a new daily peak record with over 750 MW of grid-scale solar. In May, close to a third (32. 5%) of Ireland's electricity came from renewables, with ...

