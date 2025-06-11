Kiwibot: Golf Course Food Service Gets a Robot Upgrade: First in the USA

Harbor Links introduces the USA's first autonomous food service for golfers, featuring robots from Robot.com (previously known as Kiwibot)

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Teeing off a new era in golf course hospitality and leisure, Brooke Management Group , Robot.com (formerly Kiwibot ), and Harbor Links Golf Course made history this spring with the launch of the first autonomous food and beverage delivery robots on a U.S. golf course. Operational at Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington since its successful debut on April 24, this innovation has transformed the golfer experience with convenience and efficiency.

In partnership with Robot.com , the service features self-driving robots delivering fresh food and drinks to golfers throughout the course and driving range without interruptions. These intelligent units serve as digital caddies with secure, temperature-controlled compartments.

The robots mark a starting step in Brooke Management Group's initiative to modernize Harbor Links and rank it among the top public golf courses in the country. "This is truly one of the most interesting initiatives that I have ever been involved with," said Kelley Brooke, President of Brooke Management Group. "To be the first to bring robot delivery to a golf course is thrilling, and the fact that we're launching it at Harbor Links makes it even more special. Together, we've created something that's going to change the way food and beverage service is experienced on the course forever."

Recognizing the transformative role of robots, the Town of North Hempstead has strongly supported this initiative. "We're proud to support this forward-thinking project that not only improves guest experience but puts North Hempstead on the map as a leader in innovation and public-private partnerships," said Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena.

The project began in 2024 when Kelley Brooke of Brooke Management Group partnered with Robot.com to adapt campus-based delivery technology for the golf course environment.

"Witnessing our autonomous robots seamlessly integrate into Harbor Links is more than a technological milestone; it's a demonstration of Robot.com's 'Physical World API' vision," said Felipe Chavez, Founder and CEO of Robot.com. "We're showing how intelligent automation can enhance established industries, solve real-world challenges like labor shortages, and deliver tangible value today. This partnership proves our robots are not just building the future, but actively transforming operations, enhancing experiences, and empowering human teams right now."

About Robot.com

Kiwi Campus, Inc., dba Robot.com and Kiwibot, transforms digital commands into real-world action with over 500 autonomous robots deployed across food delivery, warehouse logistics, advertising, and facilities management. Through dual engines of value creation-robotic services and advertising-the company automates the physical world with purpose-built solutions.

About Brooke Management Group Brooke Management Group specializes in revitalizing municipal golf properties through strategic capital investment, operational excellence, and next-generation technology integration.

About Harbor Links Golf Course A premier public facility in Port Washington, NY, Harbor Links offers golf, practice facilities, and now-the USA's first golf course robot food delivery.

About the Town of North Hempstead Dedicated to innovation and quality of life, the Town of North Hempstead invests in cutting-edge solutions to serve residents and enhance public amenities.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact Information

Catalina Carvajal

PR Manager

catalina@publicize.co

Natalia Gutierrez

Communications and PR Manager

n@kiwibot.com



SOURCE: Kiwibot

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/golf-course-food-service-gets-a-robot-upgrade-first-in-the-usa-1037754