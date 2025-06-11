June 7-8, 2025, 10.00 a.m. 7.00 p.m.

Rotonda della Besana, Milan Free Entry

The opening ceremony of the Milan stage of the "Shanghai in My Mind" and the urban promotion event "Amazing Shanghai" was held today at the Rotonda della Besana. The exhibition, which celebrates the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and China, and the 50th anniversary of those between China and the European Union, represents a significant moment in the path of cultural exchange between European and Chinese cities, through the universal language of art.

40 original works on Shanghai have been exhibited, created by artists from China, France, Italy, Japan, the USA and other countries. Paintings, pictures, collages and digital installations tell the story of the multifaceted city through the global eyes.

The exhibition is promoted by the Information Office of the Municipality of Shanghai, with the guidance of the Chinese Consulate General in Milan and the organization of the Shanghai Promotion Center for City of Design. The operations in Italy have been handled by Alto Piano srl. Collaborators: the International Relations Department of the Mayor's Office, Milan&Partners, Italy China Council Foundation, Garuzzo Foundation and other Italian and Chinese companies.

After debuting in Copenhagen in 2023, Shanghai in My Mind brings together works that focus on Shanghai as a symbol of transformation and future.

The Milan stage turned the Rotonda della Besana into a real "Shanghai cultural gathering": visitors were not only able to admire the exhibited artworks, but also take part in interactive activities such as "blind box" posters and do-it-yourself stamps related to the city's visual identity, as part of the SHANGHAI LET'S MEET programme. An immersive experience that brought the Italian audience closer to the warmth and creativity of the Chinese metropolis.

Art thus becomes a bridge between cultures, cities and people, helping to build a common future based on dialogue, beauty and sharing.

