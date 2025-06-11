Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
11.06.2025
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

Headline: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ('the Company') is pleased to announce that Arun Kumar Sarwal was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from the close of the Company's AGM on 11 June 2025. Arun has also been appointed to the Company's Audit & Risk, Management Engagement and Remuneration & Nomination Committees.

Arun is currently Audit Chair of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc and Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust plc and the Strategic Board Advisor at Tumelo.

Arun brings extensive experience of the fund management industry gained over some 35 years in the UK, Europe, and Asia. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Fellow of The Association of Corporate Treasurers. His previous roles include CEO of Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions and DST Global Solutions, COO at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership and global roles at ABN AMRO and Societe Generale.

Commenting on the appointment Tim Scholefield, Chairman said: "We are delighted to welcome Arun Sarwal to the Board. Arun brings extensive financial and fund management skills and experience. These skills will complement and further support the Board and the Company in delivering its investment and strategic objectives."

Arun holds 23,820 shares in the Company.

No further details are required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.8R.

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

11 June 2025


