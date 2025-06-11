Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Firm360 Unveils New Look, Same Mission: Purpose-Built Software for Accounting Firms

The new brand reflects Firm360's steady focus on simplifying workflows and supporting accounting teams with tools that work.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Firm360, a leader in cohesive practice management solutions for accounting firms, today announced a refreshed brand identity to reflect the company's evolution and future vision. The update includes a redesigned website, thoughtfully crafted to deliver a more modern, unified experience.

Firm360 Rebrand

Firm360 Rebrand
Our updated brand reflects both who we are today and the ambitions we hold for the future - helping more firms eliminate silos, embrace automation, and gain deeper visibility into their operations.

"Firm360 was founded by accountants who lived the daily challenges of running a firm," said Emily Maxie, VP of Marketing. "This brand refresh is more than a new look - it's a reaffirmation of our original mission: to build practical, purpose-driven tools that make work easier for accounting teams."

Since its inception, Firm360 has helped accounting firms nationwide streamline their operations, reduce administrative overhead, and deliver better client service - all within a single, integrated platform. The rebrand marks a significant step in the company's journey as it accelerates market presence and product innovation.

"This is a pivotal moment in Firm360's journey," added Patrick O'Neill, CEO of Firm360. "Our updated brand reflects both who we are today and the ambitions we hold for the future - helping more firms eliminate silos, embrace automation, and gain deeper visibility into their operations. We're not just keeping up with the industry's evolution - we're building the tools to lead it."

Firm360's refreshed identity includes a new logo and updated color palette that capture the company's modern, forward-thinking spirit. The website and product interface have also been redesigned to improve usability and deliver a more cohesive digital experience across devices. From marketing materials to customer communications, every brand touchpoint has been thoughtfully updated to reflect a consistent, professional aesthetic that aligns with Firm360's mission to simplify and elevate firm operations.

About Firm360

Firm360 delivers a unified practice management platform designed to help accounting firms streamline operations, collaborate more effectively, and grow their businesses. Trusted by thousands of accounting professionals, Firm360 combines intuitive workflows, robust integrations, and world-class support to power the modern accounting practice. To learn more, visit www.myfirm360.com.

Contact Information

Emily Maxie
VP, Marketing
emily@myfirm360.com

.

SOURCE: Firm360



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/firm360-unveils-new-look-same-mission-purpose-built-software-for-1034564

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.