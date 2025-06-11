Sendero Consulting: Sendero Named a 2025 Fortune Best Workplace in Texas by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Sendero , a full-service management consulting firm, has been recognized by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine as one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas . This marks the second consecutive year that Sendero has been featured.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List , Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 116,000 employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform . Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences and build trust with leaders and colleagues at all levels of the organization. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"We are honored to be recognized by our employees as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas," said Ruth Farrar , Chief Operations Officer at Sendero. "This award is based on survey feedback from Senderoans, making it even more meaningful. We're proud to cultivate a workplace where every team member can thrive, build relationships, and grow in their career."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees regardless of their role or status within the organization.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas," said Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses."

In the past year, Sendero has been recognized by USA TODAY and Top Workplaces , certified by Great Place To Work , and named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list. Sendero's award-winning culture is the result of the company's dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for its clients and community.

