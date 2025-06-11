ToolsGroup Outranks Competitors in QKS Group Review For Retail Probabilistic Forecasting and Proactive Orchestration

Recognized for turning forecasting insight into scalable, automated action, ToolsGroup supports supply chain resilience amid market volatility

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / ToolsGroup , a leading provider of retail and supply chain planning solutions, was named an industry leader in a recent QKS Review, The Retail Forecasting Gap - Why Probabilistic Forecasting is Retail's Mandatory Upgrade . The review evaluates vendors on their ability to deliver probabilistic forecasting, which QKS notes, "is no longer a strategic advantage-it's the bare minimum for retail demand planning and supply chain resilience."

ToolsGroup stood out not only for its ability to deliver better predictions but also for enabling true end-to-end demand orchestration. Its advanced demand engine generates a full probability distribution for every SKU-location-time combination, leveraging machine learning and real-time market signals to support smarter, faster decision-making.

"In an environment where retail volatility is constant and predictability is elusive, ToolsGroup distinguishes itself by making probabilistic forecasting not just insightful, but operational," said Dharun R, Analyst at QKS Group. "Its ability to translate probability distributions into real-time inventory and replenishment actions sets it apart from other vendors. It isn't just forecasting demand; they're orchestrating it. For retailers seeking agility, resilience, and automation at scale, ToolsGroup represents the benchmark."

Additionally, ToolsGroup's system continuously learns and adapts, reducing human error and enabling autonomous supply chain execution at scale. While others simply calculate possibilities, ToolsGroup automatically transforms insights into action for improved supply chain planning.

"We're honored to be recognized by QKS for delivering on the promise of probabilistic forecasting," said Kevin Young, CMO and EVP of Growth at ToolsGroup. "Running a supply chain is difficult even under ideal conditions, and increasing complexity and volatility only make it harder. ToolsGroup empowers organizations to control both demand and supply using probabilistic modeling and prescriptive AI-delivering results with certainty."

To learn more, explore the full QKS review and accompanying video:

QKS Review: The Retail Forecasting Gap - Why Probabilistic Forecasting is Retail's Mandatory Upgrade

Expert Edge Video

About QKS Group

QKS Group-formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions-is a global advisory and research firm that tracks more than 220 technology markets, empowering innovators with growth-oriented market intelligence and guiding adopters to choose and implement the right digital-transformation solutions; anchored in our proprietary LEAP Framework, which blends mentorship-driven leadership with a "close-the-research-loop" ethos, we convert deep sector expertise and forward-looking insight into actionable strategies and measurable business outcomes.

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com .

Media Contacts

QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

ToolsGroup

Escalate PR for ToolsGroup

toolsgroup@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: ToolsGroup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/toolsgroup-outranks-competitors-in-qks-group-review-for-retail-pr-1037927