CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Reports 1,502.30% Revenue Increase from January to May 2025

Achieving a five-month revenue growth equivalent to an annualized rate exceeding 4,000%, as the booming CBD and mushroom supplement markets-projected to reach $30 billion and $15 billion respectively by 2028-fuel strong consumer demand and industry expansion.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a rising player in the natural health and wellness space, is proud to report a 1,502.30% increase in revenue from January through May of 2025 - a historic milestone for the company and a clear reflection of its expanding presence across retail, digital, and direct-to-consumer channels.

This performance marks the company's strongest run of sustained month-over-month revenue growth to date and comes as CBDL shifts from a single-category CBD company to a diversified wellness brand with products designed for modern performance, recovery, and cognitive support.

"This isn't just about selling more products - it's about becoming a health brand that consumers actively seek out," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "We've laid the foundation for scalable, repeatable success by combining innovation, access, and a strong identity in functional wellness."

Key Drivers Of Growth

National Retail Expansion & E-Commerce Ubiquity

CBDL's ability to meet consumers where they shop has been a major growth catalyst in 2025. The brand has successfully launched and scaled across high-traffic digital and physical platforms, including:

Walmart Marketplace: Multiple SKUs now available online, including CBDL's best-selling 3000MG Pain Relief Cream and skin care formulations.

DoorDash & Leafly: Products are accessible via local delivery in select markets, offering speed and convenience for customers.

Groupon: Strategic limited-time wellness deals driving strong first-time purchase activity and consumer discovery.

Shopify & Reddit: Expanded direct-to-consumer operations through Shopify, complemented by engagement in Reddit's niche wellness communities to boost brand awareness and customer acquisition.

Product Innovation: Functional Wellness for the Modern Consumer

CBDL's revenue growth closely aligns with its rapid innovation across plant-powered health categories. Beyond CBD, the company is gaining traction with functional and adaptogenic wellness products, including:

Mushroom Smoothies & Brain Support Blends: Featuring natural cognitive enhancers like lion's mane, reishi , and cordyceps , these smoothies support memory, mental clarity, and energy - and are appearing in local coffee shops and health stores.

Power+ Sexual Enhancement Supplement: A plant-based formula supporting male vitality, stamina, and circulation, quickly becoming a customer favorite.

Adaptogenic Mushroom Supplements: Proprietary blends designed to support immune health, stress reduction, and overall daily balance, harnessing reishi, chaga, lion's mane, and ashwagandha.

Strategic Vision & Responsible Growth

CBDL continues to invest in infrastructure, brand visibility, and strategic partnerships to ensure long-term sustainable growth. While focusing on the U.S. market currently, the company is evaluating future expansion opportunities and additional retail collaborations.

"Our focus remains on delivering real value through trusted products and accessible retail channels," added Nelson. "We are committed to building a wellness brand that serves consumers authentically while creating shareholder value."

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is an Arizona-based health and wellness company focused on premium CBD, adaptogenic, and mushroom-based wellness products designed to support modern lifestyles. From pain relief to cognitive support and men's health, CBDL is committed to transparency, innovation, and accessibility.

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Mushroom Madness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mushroom.madnessaz

Mushroom Madness Website: https://www.mushroommadness.shop

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

