TERRA INNOVATUM SRL: Terra Innovatum Signs Strategic Partnership with Paragon Energy Solutions to Support Commercialization and Global Deployment of SOLO Micro-Modular Nuclear Reactor

Collaboration to Integrate NRC-Approved Instrumentation and Control (I&C), Safety Systems, and Manufacturing Support as Reactor Development Advances Toward 2028 Deployment

NEW YORK, NY AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Terra Innovatum Srl ("Terra Innovatum," or the "Company"), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and GSR III Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GSRT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Terra Innovatum has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with U.S.-based Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC ("Paragon"), a recognized leader in safety-related Instrumentation and Control (I&C) systems for the nuclear energy sector, to support the design and integration of I&C systems into Terra Innovatum's micro-modular reactor, SOLO, as well as manufacturing support for its global deployment.

In Picture (Left to Right): John Portillo - Vice President, Paragon Energy Solutions and Giordano Morichi - Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations in Signing Ceremony at Paragon Headquarter, Dallas (TX).

"We are thrilled to partner with Paragon, a leading nuclear component manufacturer who has the nuclear engineering know-how, capabilities, and capacity to support the global manufacturing and deployment of our SOLO units once commercialized. We are working closely with their world-class team to implement NRC-approved I&C systems into our advanced nuclear reactors to ensure SOLO maintains industry-leading performance, safety and reliability," announced Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-founder & CEO of Terra Innovatum. "This partnership reflects the agility of our model as we aim to leverage the existing nuclear supply chain and licensed components for our reactor design and production, which accelerates our regulatory and commercial pathway."

Tighe Smith, Chief Nuclear Officer of Paragon commented: "We're proud to collaborate with Terra Innovatum and help push the frontier of advanced nuclear forward to address worldwide energy demand. We are well positioned to support their innovative and unique design elements as well as deployment plans as an established partner-of-choice for the advanced reactor industry. We share in Terra Innovatum's long-term commitment to both innovation and safety profile and are excited to build the future of nuclear together."

Giordano Morichi, Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations of Terra Innovatum continued: "We engineered SOLO for modular scalability and rapid commercialization, and this partnership with Paragon marks a critical first step toward our 2028 deployment timeline. By aligning with established industry leaders like Paragon, we are not only integrating proven I&C and safety systems into our technology-we are also laying the foundation for a resilient, responsive supply chain across the U.S. and globally. Together, we're accelerating our mission to deliver low-cost, zero-carbon, and highly reliable energy to the places that need it most."

"We deeply recognize the urgency of bringing advanced nuclear technologies like SOLO to market. Our expertise in delivering high-integrity safety systems aligns perfectly with Terra Innovatum's ambitious roadmap. We are committed to supporting their deployment goals by ensuring that all instrumentation and control components are engineered, tested, and delivered with the highest standards of nuclear-grade reliability," concluded John Portillo, Vice President of Paragon.

In Picture: A visual rendering of the SOLO micro-modular reactor (1MWe-5MWt) seamlessly integrated into a high-density urban environment, showcasing its compact footprint and suitability for safe, public-facing energy deployment in city settings.

The MOU formalizes a strategic collaboration to initiate the design integration and validation of advanced I&C systems for Terra Innovatum's SOLO reactor, as well as related manufacturing support for global deployment. Work has already begun between the engineering teams, and initial planning milestones are underway. The agreement lays the foundation for purchase orders, long-term service contracts, and commercial engagements, signaling a strong mutual commitment to accelerate deployment and scale.

Recent Highlights

Terra Innovatum recently announced a proposed business combination with GSR III Acquisition Corp., positioning the Company to accelerate its mission of delivering zero-carbon, cost-efficient, and reliable power. SOLO is the first micro-modular reactor designed to operate on widely available Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and is built using commercial off-the-shelf components, streamlining regulatory review and shortening construction timelines. In May, the Company submitted an advanced nuclear proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Advanced Nuclear Request for Information, outlining plans for a potential reactor site, production facility, and deployment opportunities to address New York's 2040 zero-carbon goal. Earlier this year, Terra Innovatum submitted its regulatory engagement plan to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), a critical step toward its targeted first commercial deployment in 2028.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 Mwe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: www.x-solo.com .

ABOUT PARAGON ENERGY SOLUTIONS

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions.

To learn more, visit: www.paragones.com .

