Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to announce its participation in this year's Institute of Food Technologists Annual Meeting and Exposition ("IFT FIRST") in Chicago, IL, from July 13-16 in exhibit booth S4066.

Burcon will showcase its full suite of best-in-class plant-based protein ingredients, all of which have been developed to deliver unmatched 90%+ protein purity, clean taste, and exceptional color and functionality for food, beverage, nutritional and nutraceutical product development.

"With commercial production underway, we're entering a pivotal chapter for Burcon," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "Today's consumers expect more from plant-based foods-great taste, superior nutrition, and sustainability. Our protein solutions are designed to meet those expectations and help our customers bring better products to market."

Featured Burcon protein ingredients for IFT FIRST include:

Peazazz® C - 90%+ pea protein

- 90%+ pea protein Puratein® C - 90%+ canola protein

- 90%+ canola protein Solatein - 90%+ sunflower protein and a sunflower protein concentrate

- 90%+ sunflower protein and a sunflower protein concentrate HPI95 - 90%+ hempseed protein

- 90%+ hempseed protein FavaPro - 90%+ fava protein

Burcon will also unveil its latest innovation: FavaPro, a high-purity, neutral-tasting fava protein ingredient with an off-white color that is ideal for clean-label applications and sustainable product formulations. In addition, attendees of IFT FIRST will be able to sample a tasty, plant-based beverage concept featuring Burcon's proprietary blend of pea and sunflower protein.

To learn more about Burcon's plant-based protein portfolio or to schedule a meeting with the team, please contact Benoit Keppenne directly at bkeppenne@burcon.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

