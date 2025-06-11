Achieving cost-competitiveness for green hydrogen produced via water electrolysis using intermittent renewable energy sources remains a significant challenge. Researchers from LUT University in Finland have shown that considerable cost reductions can be achieved by simultaneously optimizing plant control and design, based on specific hydrogen demand targets and local weather conditions. Achieving cost-competitive green hydrogen production is crucial for transitioning to a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy. Green hydrogen provides a viable solution for decarbonizing industries that are ...

