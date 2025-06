Evert has unveiled technical and availability details of its new power management unit, a wallbox that integrates a 22 kW bidirectional DC electric vehicle charger, a 20 kW PV inverter, and a home energy management system. The Norwegian startup targets residential users seeking integrated EV and solar energy solutions. Norwegian startup Evert has launched its power management unit (PMU), a wallbox that integrates a bidirectional 22 kW DC electric-vehicle (EV) charger, a 20 kW PV inverter, equipped with 3 independent maximum power point (MPP) trackers, for residential and commercial installations. ...

