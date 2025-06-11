Simon Petitt appointed to lead regional projects and drive growth in the UK and Ireland

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), the global leader in agentic automation, today announced the appointment of Simon Pettit as Area Vice President (AVP) for the UK Ireland.

A seasoned leader with a wealth of enterprise technology experience, Pettit has played a pivotal role in the company's growth over the last six years. Having held a number of key leadership positions, most recently serving as Vice President of International Sales Operations and Revenue Excellence at UiPath, his leadership experience and commercial expertise has been vital in helping establish UiPath's dominance in the agentic automation industry.

In this role, Pettit will be responsible for overseeing region specific transformation projects, accelerating operational growth and strengthening customer engagement in both the UK and Ireland. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as UiPath enters its next evolutionary chapter focused on advancing agentic automation and shaping the future of intelligent enterprise automation.

"It's been a career highlight to contribute to the significant growth of UiPath over the past six years," said Pettit. "I'm thrilled to take on the role of leading our UK and Ireland teams through this next transformative phase and am committed to helping scale the impact of agentic automation across the region for better customer outcomes. With the UK&I striving to be globally positioned as an AI superpower, effective and seamless AI integration within business operations will be crucial for creating successful use cases, and UiPath is positioned to enable this across enterprise."

Mark Gibbs, President International at UiPath added, "With agentic automation at the forefront of innovation, there is no one better to drive UK&I success for UiPath and deliver results for our customers than Simon. His deep understanding of the market and commitment to innovation make him the ideal candidate for this strategic role and I have no doubt he will successfully guide our next phase of growth and momentum in region."

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries.

For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

