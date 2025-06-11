Exclaimer coins "Email Integrity" the essential glue linking complex communication stacks across teams and geographies

Despite the proliferation of instant messaging, collaboration tools and AI assistants, almost half of global IT leaders (48%) say the majority of their internal and external communication still relies on direct email more than any other channel. That's according to new research from Exclaimer, which finds email is being used not out of habit, but as a way to regain clarity and control in increasingly fragmented digital workplaces.

Findings from Exclaimer's State of Business Email 2025 report based on responses from over 4,000 IT leaders across the US, UK, Germany and Australia reveal a growing challenge: today's communication stacks are bigger, but more siloed. Most tools serve specific teams or tasks rather than the business as a whole. Email remains the exception trusted when communication must be structured, auditable and shared across functions.

Email use is highest in complex, regulated environments, where records and accountability are critical. And in large enterprises (5,000+ employees), nearly half of respondents (49%) say users send 16+ emails per day signaling emails' role in critical operational flow.

Exclaimer calls this renewed focus "Email Integrity": the idea that email, when properly managed, acts as the connective layer between tools, teams and territories. As AI content rises and real-time platforms multiply, Email Integrity is fast becoming a top IT priority ensuring that what's said, sent and stored meets the standards modern businesses demand.

The research points to three key trends shaping the future of workplace communication:

#1 Communication stacks are growing, but few tools achieve organization-wide adoption

Today's digital workplace runs on a broader mix of tools than ever before. From IM to AI, each platform brings speed, flexibility and task-specific value but also added complexity. 89% of global IT leaders say video conferencing is pivotal to their digital operations, and 86% say the same of collaboration tools like Asana, Notion and monday.com.

These tools are essential to day-to-day work, but importance doesn't always mean consistency. They're not embedded across every team or use case and adoption often reflects company size, sector and digital maturity. This patchy uptake creates new coordination challenges for IT teams. In many cases, organizations are leaning on more established channels like email to bridge gaps and ensure communication holds up at scale.

#2 High-stakes communications still land in the inbox

Email remains the default for messages that need to be logged, shared and acted on. 49% of global IT leaders say they use email for IT and security alerts, 36% for internal collaboration and 34% for client communication. These are use cases where clarity, consistency and accountability are key and where real-time chat tools can fall short.

The same pattern shows up by department. When asked which teams rely most heavily on email communication, global IT leaders pointed to IT (56%), followed by HR and internal comms (37%), customer success (31%) and finance (31%). These are the parts of the business most exposed to operational risk, regulatory pressure and reputational scrutiny where auditability isn't optional, and EmailIntegrity becomes a particular necessity.

#3 Instant messaging is rising but it's not replacing email

There's no question that IM is now a workplace essential: 89% of global IT leaders say it's important to their digital operations the same percentage as email.

But how these channels are used tells a different story. As the stack expands, so does intentionality. ??IT leaders are increasingly trying to define distinct roles for each tool. Email handles what must be seen, saved or shared. IM handles what must move fast.

It's not about right-sizing the role of every platform in the stack. The priority now is ensuring each tool serves its purpose securely, consistently and without duplication.

"We've never had more ways to connect and collaborate at work, but email remains the backbone of business communication," said Vicky Wills, Chief Technology Officer at Exclaimer. "As new tools emerge, the challenge for IT leaders isn't just picking platforms it's making sure they're implemented strategically. That's how we build communication environments that are clear, connected, and fit for the future."

Methodology: This report is based on original research commissioned by Exclaimer in partnership with Censuswide, aiming to understand how IT leaders are managing the evolution of business email. The study utilized a quantitative, cross-sectional survey design, supported by qualitative commentary from internal subject-matter experts.

Fieldwork was conducted online between April 4 and April 16, 2025. A total of 4,009 IT professionals were surveyed across four core geographies: United Kingdom (1,003), United States (1,000), Germany (1,006) and Australia (1,000). Respondents were selected using a non-probability sampling approach, targeting individuals actively involved in managing email systems, communication policies or security/compliance infrastructure.

