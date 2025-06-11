Strengthens GSA's U.S. presence and deepens its global leadership team.

Global Student Accommodation ("GSA"), the global leader in student housing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Bitterman as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") on Monday, June 9, 2025. Based in New York, Jennifer will join the Executive Leadership Team of GSA and the broader Dot Group, bringing a wealth of financial expertise to the organization and further strengthens its presence in the U.S. market.

Jennifer's appointment highlights GSA's continued focus on its growth strategy and deepening its global leadership team. Jennifer's role as CFO will drive GSA's global expansion plans alongside the company's active pipeline. Her appointment marks a strategic move for GSA aligning a culture of excellence with global financial leadership to optimise performance, while embedding long-term value across its portfolio.

With over two decades of experience spanning finance, asset management, transactions, capital markets, investor relations and compliance, Jennifer brings a depth of expertise that will enhance GSA's financial capabilities. Her extensive background in public and private real estate markets positions her well to lead a high-performing finance team that will be instrumental in supporting GSA's future growth.

"Jennifer's appointment represents our Group's commitment to excellence and the overwhelming opportunity for GSA to accelerate growth and build on its institutional relationships globally," said Nicholas Porter, CEO of The Dot Group. "Jennifer's proven track record and valuable experience in both publicly listed and private organizations brings financial rigour and depth to GSA's future business plans. We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to the team."

Jennifer Bitterman, Chief Financial Officer of GSA, commented: "I am honored to join GSA at such an exciting time in its growth journey. I look forward to working with the talented team as we build an industry-leading finance function that supports the company's strategic objectives and delivers value for stakeholders."

Jennifer joins GSA from Andover Properties, where she served as CFO since July 2023. At Andover Properties, she played a critical role in overseeing the financial operations of the real estate investment firm, which is one of the largest private owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the U.S. Prior to Andover, Jennifer held the CFO role at Cedar Realty Trust, a New York publicly listed real estate investment trust, and previous to that was at Morgan Stanley within its Asset Management Team.

About Global Student Accommodation

Global Student Accommodation (GSA) is a leader in real estate asset management within the student housing sector. GSA has an unrivalled international presence, which stretches across 11 countries with assets in over 80 of the world's leading educational cities. It manages $7 billion of AUM and has flagship offices in New York and London.

GSA is part of The Dot Group, the global leader in student living.

The Dot Group invests, develops, owns, manages and digitally connects students to housing world-wide and is here to shape a better future for students, with sustainable value for generations to come. Since creating a new vision for student living over 30 years ago, Dot has been continuously evolving through its pioneering, purposeful and positive approach.

For further information please visit:www.gsagroup.com

