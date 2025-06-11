Stagwell Inc.: The Marketing Cloud Launches Cutting-Edge Platform to Simplify Marketing Workflows

The Marketing Cloud, formerly known as Stagwell Marketing Cloud, launches its next chapter with a new name

New platform delivers seamless access to AI-powered solutions in a single dashboard

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Marketing Cloud (formerly known as Stagwell Marketing Cloud) announced the launch of its new platform. This dynamic, centralized experience makes it easy for marketers to discover AI-powered products across market research, communications, creative, and media-boosting collaboration and driving results with the latest tech.

Designed to cut through the complexity of today's fragmented martech ecosystem, The Marketing Cloud Platform helps marketers focus on impact-not tool management.

The Marketing Cloud includes products like QuestBrand and QuestDIY from The Harris Poll, the PRophet suite of tools for comms professionals, The People Platform, CUE, and SmartAssets-all supported by an underlying ID Graph that enables streamlined data connectivity. The new name reflects the company's evolution toward greater simplicity, integration, and AI-driven performance.

Key benefits of The Marketing Cloud Platform include:

AI-powered solutions: Explore a curated marketplace of products designed to meet diverse marketing needs.

Explore a curated marketplace of products designed to meet diverse marketing needs. Supercharged team collaboration: Centralized workspaces and flexible data-sharing tools help teams work faster and smarter.

Centralized workspaces and flexible data-sharing tools help teams work faster and smarter. Seamless integrations: Combine solutions seamlessly to amplify performance and results.

Combine solutions seamlessly to amplify performance and results. Unified, hassle-free workflows: Save time with single sign-on and streamlined account management across products.

Save time with single sign-on and streamlined account management across products. The power of proprietary data: Stagwell's wealth of attitudinal and behavioral data provides a foundational, competitive edge for all of our products.

"Our vision for the Platform is to harness the full power of our data-the oxygen that fuels AI-making it accessible and actionable for every marketer. By integrating AI into every facet of the Platform, we aim to streamline repetitive tasks, scale high-performance content creation, and ultimately build a 24/7 marketing experience with AI agents that empower marketers to achieve more, wherever they are," said Elspeth Rollert, CEO of The Marketing Cloud.

"Data is the backbone of the Platform-it's not just vast, it's uniquely actionable," added Mansoor Basha, The Marketing Cloud's CTO. "This foundation gives our AI models context and clarity. By infusing our tools with integrated attitudinal and behavioral insights proprietary to the Stagwell network, we enable marketers to make decisions grounded in how real people think, feel, and act."

Early adopters of The Marketing Cloud Platform have found significant improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and marketing performance-demonstrating the platform's potential to transform how teams work.

"By utilizing Propellers and SET through The Marketing Cloud Platform, we've reduced our expenses on external creative agencies by 70%, enabling us to eliminate agency fees and high production costs," shared Julie Marchant-Houle, CEO of ESTYLE. "As a result, we have become more efficient, reallocating more funds into working dollars and providing us with a wealth of content that we wouldn't have otherwise."

The Marketing Cloud Platform is now available to marketers worldwide. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.themarketingcloud.com.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a suite of AI-powered solutions built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network that delivers scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, The Marketing Cloud empowers brands to drive measurable business impact through intuitive solutions enriched with unique, actionable data.

The Marketing Cloud's solutions harness advanced technology-generative and predictive AI, machine learning, augmented reality, and more-to revolutionize market research, communications, creative, and media strategies for global brands. Get your head in the cloud at www.themarketingcloud.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact

Amy Guenel

VP Product Marketing, The Marketing Cloud

Amy.guenel@stagwellglobal.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708079/The_Marketing_Cloud_Platform_Video.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708078/The_Marketing_Cloud_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-marketing-cloud-launches-cutting-edge-platform-to-simplify-marketing-workflows-302478391.html