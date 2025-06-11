Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 14:10 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

An Encounter with Chinese Culture: Jiangsu Week of Grand Canal Culture: "An Encounter with Chinese Culture: Jiangsu Week of the Grand Canal Culture" Sets Off to Europe, Ushering in a New Chapter of Sino-Foreign Cultural Exchange

NANJING, China, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 9 to 13, the China Grand Canal -- listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- will symbolically "flow" into the heart of Brussels. This year's "Jiangsu Week," themed around the Grand Canal Culture, offers an in-depth introduction to the canal's origins and its vital role in shaping Jiangsu's identity.

A cultural flash mob event was staged in Brussels, Belgium by the young actors from Wuxi Xiju Opera Theatre

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

On June 10 local time, the opening ceremony of "Jiangsu Week" was held at Place de la Monnaie in Brussels. At the same time, the themed exhibition "Millennia-Old Canal, Charm of Jiangsu" made its debut. Divided into four sections -- history, landscapes, intangible cultural heritage, and cuisine -- the exhibition vividly showcases the historical charm and cultural life along the Jiangsu section of the Grand Canal.

Former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme stated that Belgium and China share a long-standing history of fruitful exchanges and cooperation. In recent years, Belgium and Jiangsu Province have engaged in highly productive collaboration in areas such as trade and cultural exchange. He expressed hope for deeper dialogue and interaction in the cultural sphere between the two sides.

On a massive interactive screen measuring 14 meters wide and 4 meters high, the digital artwork The Legend of the Grand Canal vividly brings to life the 2,500-year history of the Grand Canal -- its excavation, evolution, and flourishing past. The piece also captures the canal's natural beauty across the four seasons and the bustling scenes that once lined its banks.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of captivating events are also taking place in Belgium and Croatia, including the "Canal Heritage Shines in Europe: Exploring Intangible Cultural Heritages along the Grand Canal" cultural showcase, etc. These events, infused with the grace and depth of Jiangsu, aim to unfold a vivid and flowing cultural scroll for European audiences, bringing the living heritage of the Grand Canal to life across borders.

Source: An Encounter with Chinese Culture: Jiangsu Week of Grand Canal Culture



Contact person: Mr. Ling, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.