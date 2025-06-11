Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) - Vietnam Forum & Annual General Meeting 2025

Join Us for Insightful Discussions, Networking, and Vietnamese Cuisine

LONDON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to invite you to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL), taking place at 12:00 PM (UK time) on 18 June 2025 at The Stationers' Hall, Ave Maria Lane, London EC4M 7DD, United Kingdom.

The meeting will be chaired by Sarah Arkle, Chair of VEIL, and will include a presentation on Vietnam's dynamic economic landscape by Dominic Scriven, Chair of Dragon Capital Group. Following this, Tuan Le, VEIL's Lead Portfolio Manager, will provide an update on the fund's performance and the outlook for Vietnam's stock market.

After the formal proceedings and Q&A session, we warmly invite you to join us for a Vietnamese buffet lunch at 1:15 PM, offering a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow investors and industry experts.





A Key Vote on VEIL's Future

This year's AGM includes a vote on the Trust's continuation. Given Vietnam's strong domestic growth, ongoing government reforms, and compelling long-term potential, the Board believes VEIL is well-positioned for the future and recommends shareholders vote against discontinuation. We encourage all shareholders to participate in this important decision.

Who Should Attend?

The event is open to existing VEIL shareholders as well as those interested in learning more about investment opportunities in Vietnam. If you have colleagues who may wish to attend, please feel free to share this invitation and direct them to register via the link below.

Register Here: https://www.veil.uk/2025-annual-general-meeting/

We look forward to welcoming you for an engaging and informative afternoon.

For further information or interview requests, please contact:

Rachel Hill

+44

Thuy Anh Nguyen

+44

Steven Mantle

+44

Jefferies International Limited

Stuart Klein

+44

h2Radnor

Iain Daly

+44

About VEIL

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange and one of the longest-running and largest funds focused on Vietnam. Since its launch in 1995, VEIL has invested in high-growth, well-governed Vietnamese companies, offering investors exposure to the country's vibrant economy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60b54085-a65b-405e-9930-6457c4e0e889