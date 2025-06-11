The Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property Litigation consulting solutions, Stroz Friedberg and Elysium Digital, bolster and expand LevelBlue's Global Cyber Risk and Incident Response Capabilities

Aon will continue to deliver leading cyber brokerage capabilities through the firm's Cyber Solutions group, CyQu platform and Cyber Risk Analyzer to serve clients' growing cyber broking needs

LevelBlue, a global leader in cloud-based, AI-driven managed security services, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aon's Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation consulting groups, which include recognized cybersecurity firm Stroz Friedberg, and Elysium Digital, which is renowned for technology-related IP litigation matters. This acquisition represents a significant step in LevelBlue's growth strategy by adding deep cyber and high-tech IP litigation consulting expertise and world-class incident response capabilities to its expanding global portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

With this acquisition, LevelBlue gains a globally recognized cyber and IP litigation consulting platform that includes a team of approximately 300 technology professionals with strong relationships across Fortune 500 enterprises, 80 percent of the Am Law 100 and a majority of Top 20 law firms in the UK. The integration of consulting solutions complements LevelBlue's 24/7 managed detection and response services, creating a comprehensive cybersecurity risk management offering that addresses both digital risk protection and incident response, positioning LevelBlue to become the largest independent pureplay Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) globally.

"Cyber resilience is crucial for organizations of all sizes," said Robert McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. "By combining LevelBlue's exceptional cloud-based, AI-driven managed detection and response platform with Stroz Friedberg's proactive cyber consulting and advanced digital forensic and incident response capabilities, we're introducing the industry's most comprehensive unified cybersecurity services platform. This platform will not only strengthen clients' defenses preemptively, but also empower them with deeper insights and faster incident resolution. Together, we're helping organizations stay ahead of emerging threats and recover with greater speed and confidence."

"We are thrilled to join forces with LevelBlue," said David Yaches, CEO of Cyber Solutions Security Consulting at Aon. "Our teams are aligned in mission and values, and this acquisition will allow us to serve clients with an expanded suite of cyber solutions and deeper technical expertise."

Aon's Cybersecurity consulting group is also recognized as a clear leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave for Cybersecurity Incident Response Services by providing organizations with a comprehensive range of cyber resilience services designed to help them prepare for, withstand and recover from cyber incidents. Its cybersecurity risk management portfolio covers adversary simulation, penetration testing, incident response planning, real-time breach response, and digital forensics. With deep technical expertise and proven methodologies, Aon's Cybersecurity and IP Litigation consulting groups assist clients in strengthening their operational readiness, protecting their critical digital assets, and minimizing the impact of cyber events and accelerating recovery times.

"The incredible cybersecurity readiness and response capabilities of Aon's Cybersecurity consulting group, including the esteemed heritage of the Stroz Friedberg legacy, brings highly valued expertise to LevelBlue," said Mike Troiano, LevelBlue Board Member and Head of AT&T Business Products. "We expect this acquisition to significantly enhance the strategic cybersecurity services delivered globally by LevelBlue to AT&T's government and enterprise customers."

As part of this transaction, Aon and LevelBlue will also establish a strategic relationship to collaboratively offer their respective services to clients in a holistic manner. This acquisition underscores LevelBlue's commitment to simplifying cybersecurity through award-winning managed services, strategic consulting, real-time threat intelligence and industry-renowned research, seamlessly integrated with its global operations and operational expertise to deliver solutions that help organizations of all sizes achieve their unique cybersecurity outcomes.

"Cyber remains a top risk category for our clients," said Christian Hoffman, Global Specialty Financial Products Leader at Aon. "Aon will continue to deliver leading cyber brokerage capabilities through our Cyber Solutions group, CyQu platform and Cyber Risk Analyzer to serve our clients growing cyber broking needs."

According to Christina Richmond, Principal Analyst at Richmond Advisory Group, "This is a highly strategic acquisition for the cybersecurity services market. LevelBlue will strengthen its position at the intersection of managed security and cyber consulting services. By acquiring leading cybersecurity and IP litigation consulting capabilities, the combined organization is now better positioned to proactively enhance organizational resilience. The strategic relationship with Aon bolsters LevelBlue's posture with cyber insurers and adds highly complementary risk analysis and advisory services."

Santander is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to LevelBlue. Lazard is serving as financial advisor and Latham Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to Aon.

About LevelBlue

We simplify cybersecurity through award-winning managed services, experienced strategic consulting, threat intelligence, and renowned research. Our team is a seamless extension of yours, providing transparency and visibility into security posture and continuously working to strengthen it.

We harness security data from numerous sources and enrich it with artificial intelligence to deliver real-time threat intelligence; this enables more accurate and precise decision making. With a large, always-on global presence, LevelBlue sets the standard for cybersecurity today and tomorrow. We easily and effectively manage risk, so you can focus on your business.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

