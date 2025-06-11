The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF), a leader in patient-centered research and education, is proud to announce its participation in the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2025 in Barcelona June 11-14. GHLF will present two abstracts highlighting innovative digital solutions designed to address suboptimal treatment and enhance disease management by strengthening doctor-patient communication and equipping individuals living with rheumatic and musculoskeletal conditions.

Empowering Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis Through OA Compass

In the abstract titled "OA Compass: An Online Decision-Making Tool Empowering Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis Through Stories, Treatment Guidance, and Personalized Support" (Abstract #153, PARE Track), GHLF introduces OA Compass-a free, online, interactive resource designed to help patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) better understand and manage their condition can be found at https://ghlf.org/compass-koa-page/. "We heard time and again from patients that they felt overwhelmed and isolated when trying to make treatment decisions," said Shelley Fritz, Patient-Centered Engagement and Insights Manager at GHLF. "OA Compass was built to meet people where they are-offering support, education, and validation in a way that truly feels human."

Developed through interviews with patients and orthopedic surgeons, OA Compass features real-life patient video stories, treatment information, and customizable guides to support shared decision-making with healthcare providers. Since its launch, the tool has reached nearly 2,000 users, generated over 900 hours of video engagement, and demonstrated its value in improving patient confidence and disease self-management.

Real-Time Integration of Patient-Reported Insights in Rheumatic Disease Care

A second abstract, "Implementing a Digital Platform for Real-Time Collection and Integration of Patient-Reported Insights in Rheumatic Disease Management" (Abstract #2835, Clinical Research Track), highlights a novel digital tool developed by GHLF to elevate the patient voice in routine rheumatology care.

The tool-a brief, 2-minute digital questionnaire available at https://ghlf.org/rheumassessment/-was developed with direct input from both patients and clinicians. It captures real-time insights across conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. "Many patients struggle to communicate residual symptoms or are unsure how to raise concerns during medical appointments, often resulting in settling for suboptimal disease management. By encouraging open dialogue, the tool empowers patients to voice their experiences and needs and also guides them on how to communicate better with their healthcare team," says David Curtis, Chief Technology Officer at GHLF who led the design and development of the platform, building a streamlined, user-friendly interface that leverages real-time data to enhance patient engagement and clinical communication. Among the 2,192 patients who completed the tool, nearly 89% said they would share their results with their healthcare provider-highlighting its value in enhancing shared decision-making and surfacing hidden barriers to effective care.

Innovating With, Not Just For, Patients

"These projects reflect our unwavering commitment to developing tools that meet patients where they are," said Shilpa Venkatachalam, PhD, MPH, Chief, Patient-Centered Research Operations and Ethical Oversight Officer at GHLF. "We're proud to bring forward research that not only leverages digital health solutions but does so by embedding the patient voice from the start."

GHLF's work continues to advance global conversations on integrating lived experience into rheumatology research, care delivery, and policy. Both abstracts highlight the role of accessible technology in enhancing patient-provider communication and improving quality of life for people living with chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

For more information about GHLF's research or to explore the OA Compass and RheumAssessment tools, visit www.ghlf.org.

About GHLF

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a U.S. based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, international organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses by advocating for improved access to health care through education, patient-centered clinical research, support, advocacy, and economic and policy research. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints®, the international, digital community for millions of people living with arthritis and their supporters worldwide who seek education, support, activism, and patient-centered research in English, Spanish, and French. In addition to arthritis and autoimmune disorders, GHLF supports dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, oncology, infectious disease, rare disease, and pulmonary patients through a host of different programs and activities which draw more than 700,000 patients a month to GHLF websites and create more than 10 million impressions a month on seven social media platforms. In 2024, GHLF had more than 1 million views and listens with its patient-centered audio-visual content, found on YouTube and podcast platforms. GHLF never asks the public for donations, receiving funding instead through governments, non-governmental organizations, foundations, industry, family foundations, and GHLF Co-Founder Louis Tharp. Visit www.ghlf.org for more information.

