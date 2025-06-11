Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2025 Open with Aim to Make Powerful Imaging Accessible to All

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2025 officially kicked off during the HUAWEI Pura 80 launch event. This annual competition is a global showcase for Huawei mobile photography, and provides creators with a platform to share their work and convey the power of images to a broader audience. The competition has been held every year since 2017, and has attracted nearly five million total submissions from users in 170 countries and regions, making it one of the largest and most influential mobile photography competitions in the world.

HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2025

Huawei's XMAGE has long broken barriers in the world of mobile photography, by introducing groundbreaking telephoto, macro, night, snapshot, portrait, color, and videography capabilities that run the gamut. The recently unveiled HUAWEI Pura 80 smartphone series is chock full of trailblazing XMAGE innovations as well.

In light of this groundbreaking new product line, this year's XMAGE Awards will include the following categories: So Far So Close, Good Night, and Colour & Shade, in addition to familiar favorites Faces, A Heartwarming World, Experimental Lab, Storyboard, and Action. The awards process will also change, with 1,000 outstanding works to be shortlisted by the judging panel, among which an "XMAGE 100" will be selected for special recognition, along with three Photographers of the Year.

This year's panel consists of nine distinguished judges spanning a diverse range of professional backgrounds. They are: Liu Heung Shing, Pulitzer-Prize-winning photojournalist; Chen Xiaobo, Leading editor at Xinhua News Agency and imaging researcher; Wang Chuan, Professor and Doctoral Supervisor at Central Academy of Fine Arts and artist; Documentary photographer Chen Jie; Visual sociologist Nichole Fernandez; Florence Bourgeois, Director of Paris Photo; Shoair Mavlian, Director of The Photographers' Gallery; Curator of visual arts Fannie Escoulen; and Li Changzhu, Chief Strategy Officer of the Huawei Health Team.

Registration for the XMAGE Awards 2025 is now open on the official competition website, My HUAWEI, HUAWEI Community, and Instagram. The submission deadline is September 15, 2025, 12 am Beijing time (GMT +8). We look forward to seeing all of this year's amazing works, and celebrating another incredible year in mobile photography.

Official website: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage

HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708415/thumbnail_image001.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708520/2e62c116f5fd0a34b2d2612d3ddd92e.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-xmage-awards-2025-open-with-aim-to-make-powerful-imaging-accessible-to-all-302478991.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
