Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 14:24 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 2nd Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 2nd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025 of 3.0625 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 August 2025, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 18 July 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 17 July 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.comwhere more information on the DRIP is available

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

11 June 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.