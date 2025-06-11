Heimar hf.: Share Capital Increase in Connection with Transaction Settlement for the Acquisition of Gróska

Reference is made to the announcement of Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or the "Company") dated 23 April 2025 regarding the Company's acquisition of all shares in Gróska ehf. and Gróðurhúsið ehf.

As previously announced, the purchase price shall be settled through the issuance and delivery of 258 million new shares in Heimar. The Board of Directors of Heimar has resolved to issue new share capital in the nominal amount of ISK 258,000,000. As a result, the Company's share capital will increase from ISK 1,763,901,137 to ISK 2,021,901,137. The issuance is based on an authorization granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 11 March of this year.

The new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq CSD and will be applied for listing on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, at +354 821 0001.